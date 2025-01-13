High School On SI 2024 All-State Maine's Football Award Winners
There were first-time state champions, repeat winners - and some of the craziest games you will ever seen played anywhere on a football field this fall.
And now it is time for High School On SI Maine to release its individual award winners, including the player and coach of the year honorees.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI MAINE'S 2024 ALL-STATE INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Player of the Year: Louis Thurston, ATH, Portland, Sr.
Playing the most important positions for the best team in the state warranted this selection, as Thurston was a two-way force for the Bulldogs. This past season for the Class A state champions, the senior completed 97-of-154 passes for 1,465 yards and 20 touchdowns. The senior also carried the ball 108 times for 1,027 yards and eight scores. On defense, Thurston made 44 tackles, three went for a loss, forced a fumble and notched three interceptions.
Offensive of the Year: Isaiah Ervin, ATH, Houlton, Sr.
We dived into the 8-man game for Maine’s offensive player of the year as Ervin put up some impressive numbers all across the board for the Shiretowners. Ervin threw for 813 passing yards, 13 touchdowns carried the ball 212 times for 2,354 yards and 37 scores. The athlete also converted on 43 two-point conversions. Also added 74 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Defensive of the Year: Eli Bush, DL, Falmouth, Jr.
Heading up Falmouth’s stout defense was the 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman. Bush anchored a defensive front that helped the defense only yield 88 points through 12 games. The junior stalwart tallied 39 solo tackles, 25 went for loss, 10 sacks, blocked punt and returned one for a touchdown.
Two-way Player of the Year: Jamier Rose, ATH, Noble, Sr.
Whether Noble needed a key play via the pass, run or on defense, the two-way athlete was superb in 2024. Rose on offense completed 105-of-169 passes for 1,518 yards and 19 scores. The quarterback also carried the ball 116 times for 938 yards and 13 scores. On defense, Rose at free safety tallied 60 tackles, 34 solo, a fumble recovery and four interceptions.
Coach of the Year: Spencer Emerson, Falmouth
From literal worst to first. Not many head coaches could’ve walked into the situation Emerson did at Falmouth and done the kind of the job the Maine native pulled off. Taking a program that petitioned last year’s head coach to winning a Class B state championship. Emerson led the team to a 12-0 record, culminating in a decisive 26-13 victory over Kennebunk.
