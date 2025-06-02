Maine high school football: Thornton Academy announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Pine Tree State and High School On SI Maine will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Thornton Academy Trojans announced the following slate of games and official game times for the upcoming 2025 season. The Trojans will play a 9-game regular season schedule, which will include five notable contests against 2024 state champion Portland, Bangor, Bedford (New Hampshire), Bonny Eagle and Noble.
Among other teams on the Trojans' 2025 slate schedule are Massabesic, Sanford, Scarborough and at home against South Portland, in a contest which the program will recognize Thornton Academy's 1955 and 2015 state championship teams.
Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times listed.
2025 THORNTON ACADEMY TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: at Pinkerton Academy (scrimmage), 10 a.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Deering, 5 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: vs. Bangor, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Sep. 27: vs. South Portland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Portland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Sanford, 1 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: vs. Noble, 7 p.m.
