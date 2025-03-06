5 teams we’d love to see on a Maine high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
HBO's "Hard Knocks" is the NFL's preseason jewel when it comes to seeing a more inside look into a franchise.
The University of North Carolina was entertaining being the off-season version of the show before the deal fell through recently, leaving no team to be the focal point over the off-season.
We thought we'd try giving this thing a twist: Which Maine high school football program would you like to see on prep gridiron version of the show?
There's so many schools to choose from, but we decided on these five programs out of the Pine Tree State.
Please chime in and let us know as the fan who you think would be a perfect fit for the show.
1. Thornton Academy
The state’s most successful high school football program is an obvious one we’re sure many around the state would love to watch on a livestream. Seeing the ins and outs of how the Trojans go about their preseason heading into the first game would be an interesting watch for sure.
2. Falmouth
Looking at what Spencer Emerson has done in Year 1 with the Navigators was an incredible feat. Winning the Class B state championship after Falmouth had themselves a tumultuous 2023 campaign was a tremendous story. Seeing how they follow it up in a brief series would be must-watch television.
3. Portland
What would be one of the biggest draws in watching Portland in a high school football version of “Hard Knocks”? We think Portland head coach Sean Green would be particularly fun to watch coaching up the kids leading into the season. With the overall success the Bulldogs have had, this undoubtedly is an easy pick of a program for a Maine version of the series.
4. Old Orchard Beach
Heat is out on this one: Maine high school football just less than a few miles from the beach. One of the state’s top tourist areas for out-of-staters, Old Orchard Beach High School has a pretty good 8-man football team as well. Seeing up close what makes the Seagulls so good along with a rural beach life is another interesting angle.
5. Cheverus
Edwin ‘Skip’ Capone is a legendary figure in the Maine high school football world and got back into coaching ahead of the 2024 season. Capone led Lewiston for 14 years and this stint for him could be his last as a head coach. What better series than seeing Capone in his element coaching up the Stags?
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi