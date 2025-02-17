2025 Way-too-early Maine high school football rankings
Is it ever too early to start thinking about the next high school football season?
Well, we don't think so as the game has turned into an almost year-round deal in some states and we begin on the East Coast with our 'Way-too-early' rankings as we head into the spring.
We start over in the New England region and begin with the state of Maine. Though the Pine Tree State is among one of the last when it comes to starting their high school football seasons, we make them the first when it comes to our rankings.
1. Thornton Academy
Yes, we have the team that finished in the final rankings as the state's No. 2 back up to the top. They do lose senior starter Wyatt Benoit due to graduation, but looking around what they have returning is very encouraging. Mauricio Sunderland is back and was one of Maine's top running backs in 2024.
2. Portland
It's going to be a tough act to follow up for Portland when it comes to being the top team out of the Pine Tree State once again. Having running back Cordell Jones returning definitely helps, but we drop them down a notch because of graduation.
3. Falmouth
The Navigators don't move up or drop from their 2024 final ranking because of what they did in 2024. Winning the Class B state title in Spencer Emerson's first season was a statement that this program is just getting things rolling. Quarterback Tres Walker is slated to be back under center for Falmouth.
4. Bonny Eagle
Now Bonny Eagle started off as one of the top teams in Maine heading into the 2024 season, but they cooled off before rising back into the rankings. Colin Moran will be back for his senior season after totaling over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.
5. Deering
The argument can be made that the Rams should be higher up on this list after the way they ended last season. Deering fell 21-18 to Portland to conclude the 2024 campaign and will be a team to certainly watch for this fall.
6. Kennebunk
The Rams lose a bevy of seniors from this past season's 11-1 squad. Can they replicate 2024's success? If so, it will be behind several new faces and they're going to need to prove it in Class B.
7. Noble
As good as the Knights were in 2024, it will be an uphill climb to match the offense's success. Noble graudates Player of the Year candidate Jamier Rose and their 1,000-yard rusher Tommy Gagnon.
8. Wells
Yeah, yeah. We know the Warriors play out of Class D and some will say they can't 'hang' with the higher classification teams. We also want to remind them that Wells out-scored their opponents 491-107 in 2024.
9. Massabesic
There's no reason that Massabesic couldn't be right there in the mix once again, despite losing its signal caller due to graduation. The pieces are there for the Mustangs to be a very competitive club once again.
10. South Portland
It's hard to fault the Red Riots too much for the 5-5 finish as they featured one of the toughest schedules in the state. South Portland's losses came up against Bonny Eagle, Noble, Portland and Thornton Academy.
