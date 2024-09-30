Buffalo Bill Ty Johnson was a 3-way high school superstar
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ty Johnson returned to his home state on Sunday and scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bills' Sunday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
It was the second career NFL touchdown for Johnson, who played his college football down the road at the University of Maryland where he had 17 rushing TDs and two touchdown receptions. He had even more at Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland.
John was a three-year varsity starter on offense, defense, and special teams for the Sentinels ad finished his high school career with 4,851 all-purpose yards, 65 touchdowns and 17 interceptions…
He had 3,363 career rushing yards (14.7 yards/carry) and 43 touchdowns. The Consensus All-State selection in 2014 was the No. 1 ranked running back in Maryland in his class.
During his three seasons at Fort Hill the Sentinels went 37-3 and won back-to-back state championships during his junior and senior seasons, going14-0 each year.
As a senior, Johnson rushed for 1,733 yards (14.9 average) and 22 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 371 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he registered 38 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes broken up during his senior campaign.
