Buffalo Bill Ty Johnson was a 3-way high school superstar

Former Fort Hill running back scored his second NFL touchdown on Sunday Night Football

Gary Adornato

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince (24) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince (24) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills rookie running back Ty Johnson returned to his home state on Sunday and scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the Bills' Sunday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

It was the second career NFL touchdown for Johnson, who played his college football down the road at the University of Maryland where he had 17 rushing TDs and two touchdown receptions. He had even more at Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland.

John was a three-year varsity starter on offense, defense, and special teams for the Sentinels ad finished his high school career with 4,851 all-purpose yards, 65 touchdowns and 17 interceptions…

He had 3,363 career rushing yards (14.7 yards/carry) and 43 touchdowns. The Consensus All-State selection in 2014 was the No. 1 ranked running back in Maryland in his class.

During his three seasons at Fort Hill the Sentinels went 37-3 and won back-to-back state championships during his junior and senior seasons, going14-0 each year.

As a senior, Johnson rushed for 1,733 yards (14.9 average) and 22 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 371 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he registered 38 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes broken up during his senior campaign.

Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

