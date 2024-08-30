Live score updates as Good Counsel visits Florida power Columbus
The Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons, the reigning champions of the Washington Catholic Athletic Association and the No. 1 ranked team in the latest SBLive Maryland Top 25 High School Football Rankings, heads south for its 2024 season opener as they take on Miami private school powerhouse Columbus, the No. 21 team in the SBLive Florida Top 25 High School Football Rankings.
Good Counsel won its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title since 2016 last season and is favored to repeat in 2024. Ohio State University commit Faheem Delane (defensive back) highlights nine Division I commits for the Olney (Md.) school.
Columbus comes into this contest with the benefit of having played a game last week and the Explorers have a big-game pedigree, having won back-to-back Florida state championships.
LIVE UPDATES: OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (MD) AT COLUMBUS (FL)
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.