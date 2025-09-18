Maryland High School Football Program Rocked by Hazing Scandal
Another high school football team has become engulfed in a serious investigation, this time in Maryland where Harford Technical High School has come under fire.
According to a report by CBS News out of Baltimore, four coaches, including the head coach for the team, are no longer with the program. The entire school’s football team is under investigation by both law enforcement and Child Protective Services for an alleged hazing incident.
Harford Tech has paused the current season, which has resulted in forfeits for the team. Brad Hunt was the head coach at the school until being relieved of his duties.
In an email sent out by school principal Erin Mock earlier this month, it stated that “we take every incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.” Practice was initially canceled before a planned game that week with Elkton was forfeited.
Harford Tech Expected to Compete This Friday Night
One week later, a new email was sent out to parents that stated football would be back on starting September 15. Harford County School District released a statement, as Harford Tech is set to square off with Edgewood this Friday.
“HCPS continues to investigate the individuals involved in the incident,” the statement read, “along with law enforcement and Child Protective Services. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.”
No further details were revealed, including if any players will be suspended who were involved in the alleged hazing that has made rounds on social media.
Harford Tech lost its opener to Aberdeen, 36-21, before the forfeit with Elkton. Edgewood, who the Cobras are set to host, is 2-0 on the year.