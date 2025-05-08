Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls lacrosse playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/8/2025)
Here are all the 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse playoff brackets, matchups and game times
Playoff time has arrived for Maryland high school girls lacrosse.
The postseason has begun in the Old Line State for Classes 4A through 1A, with games having already started this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
Maryland high school girls lacrosse playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the MPSSAA high school girls lacrosse playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MPSSAA's Classes 4A through 1A:
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A
