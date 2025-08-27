Quince Orchard Football Looks to Repeat Success of Three of the Last Four Years
If you've been following Maryland high school football for two decades, then you're familiar with Quince Orchard's reign of dominance. The Gaithersburg high school has won five MPSSAA state championships within the past 20 years, in 2007, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024.
John Kelley is All About Focusing on the Future
The Cougars are coming off a 24-13 victory over Henry A. Wise in last year's MPSSAA 4A state championship game, which capped off a perfect 14-0 season and their third title in four years. But for head coach John Kelley, who has won four championships with QO, it's all about focusing on the future.
"That's the past," said Kelley. "I've been telling guys every year, 'It's a new year.' Obviously we've had some success in the past, but that doesn't mean you're going to have success this year. Every year, it's back to the drawing board, and trying to get these guys ready for Week 1."
Who Will Be the Next Man Up?
QO lost 21 seniors from last season, including star running back Iverson Howard, who will soon begin his college football career at the University of Maryland. "Very excited for Ivy," said Kelley. "Obviously one of the best players in the history of this school. One of the best players in this county and state. He's a warrior and going to be missed."
Since the start of camp, Kelley and the rest of the Cougars coaching staff have been trying to fill the void at running back now that Howard has graduated. "We've got a couple guys that are trying to fill his role," said Kelley. "We're trying to figure out what those guys are going to be, and we're excited for both of them."
Among the list of players to watch out for this season are quarterback Will Drakeford, wide receiver Mason Mizzer, tight end Diego Rodriguez, offensive linemen Tristan Cabugwas and JS Macken, defensive ends Kacey Gilliam and Jaheim Bond, linebacker De'lonzo Hinnant, and defensive backs Rico Jackson and Jaiden Hebron.
"We've got some candidates," said Kelley. "We're still a long way from where we want to be at, but it's just about practicing every single day to try to get there."
Will Drakeford's New Tenure in Gaithersburg
Drakeford is a newly transferred senior from Westlake High School in Waldorf. He will be taking over at quarterback after T.J. Jackson graduated in 2025.
"The chemistry's been amazing," said Drakeford. "I actually came here, they welcomed me with open arms. I got into all the guys, all the coaches. We've just been grinding since Day 1, so the chemistry has been all the way up there."
"Will's done a great job at camp," said Kelley. "We're excited to see him lead our offense, and I think he's got a chance to have a good year."
Kacey Gilliam Enters his Senior Season
Meanwhile, Gilliam is currently the only QO player who has committed to playing college football, as he will be heading off to James Madison University. "Honestly, I'm happy to be a Duke," said Gilliam. "Blessed to be in the position that I am. I'm just looking forward to balling out at the next level."
Gilliam is also coming off contributing to the Cougars' 2024 state championship that completed the perfect season, as he looks to close his senior season with another state title. "It's amazing," said Gilliam. "Last season was great. We really put it together and got it done at the end of the year. Definitely happy and ready to see if we can do it again."
Gilliam was also close to his former Cougars teammate Howard, as they had known each other since they were kids. "I miss him a lot," said Gilliam. "That's one of the closest guys I had on the team when I got here. I've known Iverson since I was in elementary school. Happy he's going to Maryland. I expect him to do pretty big things."
Key Games on the 2025 Schedule
The first game on the schedule for the Cougars this season is a road contest at Paint Branch on Friday, September 5th. The team hasn't faced Michael Nesmith's Panthers in the regular season since a 35-0 shutout victory in 2022.
"It's going to be a tough game, Week 1," said Kelley. "Coach Nesmith has done a phenomenal job with his program. We haven't played them in the regular season in a few years. That's an important game for us. We'll try to get out of the gates well."
"Paint Branch has been one of those games that's been circled on my schedule," said Gilliam. "Ready to get to them. Ready to show them that we are QO. We do what we do."
Along with Paint Branch, QO has other notable games on the 2025 schedule, including their home opener against Virginia school Stone Bridge on September 19th, a 2024 playoff rematch at Churchill on October 3rd, and of course, the home contest against archrival Northwest on October 24th.
"You never want to take anything for granted," said Drakeford. "I prepare for the teams I used to play the same I play with here. I look at the film, watch how they play at the stadium. I won't take no team lightly, and I feel like if everyone on the team prepares, we can beat anyone."