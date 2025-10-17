St. Mary's at Calvert Hall: Live Score Updates from This Key MIAA A Football Matchup
Two of the Old Line State's best will square off as Calvert Hall hosts St. Mary's in a big MIAA A Conference matchup.
Calvert Hall enters the week with a 4-2 record and ranked No. 12 in the Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. The Cardinals are coming off a close 28-21 victory over then-No. 5 McDonough School.
Meanwhile, St. Mary's is 4-3 and enters the Maryland rankings at No. 16 after previously being unranked. The Saints are coming off a 50-35 win over then No. 10 Loyola Blakefield a week ago.
Last season's matchup was a blowout as Calvert Hall crushed St. Mary's 38-3. Will there be a similar result this time or will it be more competitive?
Players to Watch
St. Mary's
DJ Hitaffer - QB: The junior catalyst which keeps the Saints offense flowing. Against Loyola Blakefield last week he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns with just 13 passes.
Dylin Jackson - Ath: Jackson had more than 400 all-purpose yards in a win over Loyola Blakefield last week, including 218 yards receiving, a 100-yard pick return and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Calvert Hall
Chris Hewitt Jr. - SAF: A 4-star recruit and Rutgers commit. He holds offers from 27 Division I programs, including Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, just to name a few.
Knyair Crumb - ATH: A junior with offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Toledo and Virginia Tech.
Live Updates
1
2
3
4
F
St. Mary's
Calvert Hall
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-