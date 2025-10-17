High School

St. Mary's at Calvert Hall: Live Score Updates from This Key MIAA A Football Matchup

Follow along as St. Mary's and Calvert Hall face -off in an MIAA A Conference matchup

Harry Lichtman

Second place is on the line in the MIAA A Conference when No. 9 Calvert Hall visits No. 8 McDonogh, on Friday.
Second place is on the line in the MIAA A Conference when No. 9 Calvert Hall visits No. 8 McDonogh, on Friday. / Paul Buttarazzi

Two of the Old Line State's best will square off as Calvert Hall hosts St. Mary's in a big MIAA A Conference matchup.

Calvert Hall enters the week with a 4-2 record and ranked No. 12 in the Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. The Cardinals are coming off a close 28-21 victory over then-No. 5 McDonough School.

Meanwhile, St. Mary's is 4-3 and enters the Maryland rankings at No. 16 after previously being unranked. The Saints are coming off a 50-35 win over then No. 10 Loyola Blakefield a week ago.

Last season's matchup was a blowout as Calvert Hall crushed St. Mary's 38-3. Will there be a similar result this time or will it be more competitive?

Players to Watch

St. Mary's

DJ Hitaffer - QB: The junior catalyst which keeps the Saints offense flowing. Against Loyola Blakefield last week he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns with just 13 passes.
Dylin Jackson - Ath: Jackson had more than 400 all-purpose yards in a win over Loyola Blakefield last week, including 218 yards receiving, a 100-yard pick return and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Calvert Hall

Chris Hewitt Jr. - SAF: A 4-star recruit and Rutgers commit. He holds offers from 27 Division I programs, including Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, just to name a few.
Knyair Crumb - ATH: A junior with offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Toledo and Virginia Tech.

Pick 'Em Challenge

Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge.

Live Updates

(Refresh this page repeatedly throughout the game to see continuous live updates from this contest)

1

2

3

4

F

St. Mary's

Calvert Hall

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland