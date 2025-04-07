Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/7/2025)
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School and St. Mary’s each made big moves in this week’s High School On SI DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 poll.
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes jumped four spots from No. 14 to 10th after opening Independent School League AA Division play with victories over The Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.) and then-No. 10 Potomac School.
St. Mary’s also advanced four spots to No. 12, courtesy of a 9-8 win over reigning Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) champ St. Paul’s School for Girls. McDonogh School remains No. 1 with St. Paul’s, Maryvale Prep, Archbishop Spalding and Our Lady of Good Counsel completing the Top 5.
South Carroll and Towson debut this week at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 3
3. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 4
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: 2
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 5
6. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 10-3
Previous rank: 6
7. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 4-5
Previous rank: 7
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: 8
9. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: 9
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: 14
11. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 10
12. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 4-4
Previous rank: 16
13. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 11
14. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: 13
15. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: 12
16. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 15
17. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: 22
18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: 17
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-5
Previous rank: 20
20. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: 19
21. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 4-5
Previous rank: 23
22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-4
Previous rank: 25
23 CENTURY (Md.)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: 18
24. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: Not ranked
25. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: Not ranked