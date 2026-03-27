109-Year-Old Veteran Arthur Green Proves Love of the Game Never Fades with Orioles First Pitch

On a day built around fresh starts and Opening Day optimism in Baltimore, Arthur Green delivered something far more powerful — perspective.

At 109 years old, the World War II and Korean War veteran stepped onto the mound at Camden Yards and threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Baltimore Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson, drawing a standing ovation and national attention.

Green, a lifelong baseball fan and the Orioles’ 2026 Mo Gaba Fan of the Year, wasn’t just celebrating another season. He was living a moment that spanned more than a century of love for the game.

From a Historic High School to a Lifetime of Fandom

Long before Camden Yards existed — before even the Orioles moved to Baltimore — Green was a student at English High School in Boston, graduating in 1934.

At the time, English High was one of the nation’s most prominent public high schools, known for producing leaders across business, military and civic life — and boasting strong athletic programs in sports like baseball and football.

Whether Green ever suited up for one of those teams remains unknown.

109-year-old Arthur Green — a World War II and Korean War veteran — threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day. https://t.co/oOFo16dyu7 pic.twitter.com/NUqtsjiCt4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2026

There is no documented record of him playing high school sports.

But what is clear is that somewhere during those formative years, his connection to baseball took hold — a bond that would last well beyond his potential playing days.

Service That Spanned Two Wars

Green’s life story extends far beyond the ballpark.

After graduating high school, he served his country in both World War II and the Korean War, part of a generation that shaped American history through sacrifice and resilience.

Details of his specific assignments are limited publicly, but his dual-service alone places him among a rare group of veterans who answered the call in two major global conflicts.

That perspective — forged through war, time and experience — made his presence on the mound even more meaningful.

A Fan’s Dream, Realized Again

This wasn’t Green’s first time in the spotlight.

He previously captured hearts when he threw out a ceremonial first pitch at age 106, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Three years later, he returned to do it again — stronger in spirit than ever.

As he delivered the pitch on Opening Day 2026, it wasn’t about velocity or mechanics.

It was about endurance. Passion. Legacy.

A Special Connection for Gunnar Henderson

Catching Arthur Green’s ceremonial first pitch was more than a pregame duty for the Orioles' Henderson — it was a moment that connected generations through the game.

Henderson, one of baseball’s brightest young stars, is playing the 2026 season with a deeply personal motivation following the recent loss of his grandfather, who helped shape his love for baseball.

“This whole season is for him,” Henderson said in a social media post following his grandfather’s passing. He added in an interview with The Baltimore Banner, “I know he’s watching me every day.”

For Henderson, who was drafted by the Orioles in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Morgan Academy in Selma, Alabama, baseball has always been about more than performance — it’s about family, memories and legacy.

And on Opening Day, standing across from a 109-year-old lifelong fan who has lived through more than a century of the game, Henderson found himself in a moment that reflected exactly that.

More Than an Athlete’s Story

In a sports world often defined by stats, rankings and championships, Green’s story offers a different kind of reminder:

You don’t have to be a former star athlete to leave a lasting mark on the game.

Maybe he played at English High. Maybe he didn’t.

But like so many who fill high school bleachers each year, his role in sports was just as important — the fan, the supporter, the lifelong believer.

At 109, Arthur Green proved that the love of the game doesn’t require a roster spot. Only time.