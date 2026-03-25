2026 AL East Division Preview: Orioles’ Spending Spree Sets Up Potential Bloodbath

Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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The AL East has a well-deserved reputation as one of the best divisions in baseball. It produced the last two AL pennant winners and has sent three teams to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. Given that competitiveness, it’s no surprise the division hasn’t had a repeat champion since the 2021 Rays.

But the Blue Jays seem poised to end that streak. Fresh off of its first World Series appearance in 32 years, Toronto spent more money on free agents ($353 million) than even the mighty Dodgers. The haul was headlined by pitchers Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers, and the team also brought over third baseman Kazuma Okamoto from Japan.

After losing 87 games last season, Baltimore brought in a new skipper, Craig Albernaz, and looks to regain its mojo after an aggressive offseason that was capped by the signing of former Mets slugger Pete Alonso (five years, $155 million) and a rare intradivision trade for former Rays starter Shane Baz.

After a three-year playoff drought (tied for their longest in three decades), the resurgent Red Sox captured a wild card last season. Boston will now rely on a retooled rotation behind ace Garrett Crochet and a young offense that scored the seventh-most runs in the majors last year.

The Yankees’ biggest offseason expenditure was to re-sign Cody Bellinger (five years, $162 million). But last year’s 94-win club is still led by back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge, and with ace Gerrit Cole expected to return from Tommy John surgery this summer, New York still has a championship ceiling.

The Rays, after summer and winter sales, seem destined more for retooling than contention. But Tampa Bay has one of the sport’s shrewdest front offices and always finds a way to compete.

Dylan Cease’s seven-year, $210 million contract was the most lucrative signed by a pitcher this offseason. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

1st: Toronto Blue Jays (95–67)*

Now in his fifth year in Toronto, manager John Schneider came into his own in 2025 despite having entered the season as a lame duck. Rogers Communications, the team’s corporate owner, has proven that it’s willing to shell out to win a championship.

2nd: Baltimore Orioles (91–71)*

Despite an offseason spending spree, the Orioles are still well below the luxury tax line. Baltimore seems to have invested wisely, upgrading every part of the roster. A bounce-back year from Adley Rutschman, who slumped amid injuries, would help.

3rd: Boston Red Sox (87–75)*

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seems to have the Red Sox on the right track. The veteran arms they've added greatly enhance their chances of advancing in the playoffs, and Alex Cora is one of just four active MLB managers with a World Series title.

4th: New York Yankees (86–76)*

Fans are running out of patience with GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. Cashman has won four World Series with the Yankees, but none since 2009 despite vast resources. New York has MLB’s third-largest payroll but little depth.

5th: Tampa Bay Rays (73–89)

The Rays have a history of thriving despite financial constraints, and president of baseball operations Erik Neander is entering his 20th season with the franchise. Junior Caminero looks to build off a breakout 2025 season (45 HRs, 159 hits).

* denotes playoff team

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