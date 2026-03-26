Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Tyler O'Neill, Bryce Harper, Junior Caminero)

It’s MLB Opening Day proper on Thursday with 11 games on the docket after the Yankees shut out the Giants last night.

There weren’t any home runs in that one, so we’re still waiting for our first longball of the season.

At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a few Opening Day standouts that I’m targeting today.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, March 25.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, March 26:

Tyler O’Neill to Hit a Home Run (+400 via BetMGM)

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+350 via FanDuel)

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+333 via BetMGM)

Tyler O’Neill to Hit a Home Run (+400 via BetMGM)

Tyler O’Neill owns Opening Day. The outfielder has hit a home run on six straight Opening Days, so we have to continue the tradition this season in Baltimore.

Injuries held O’Neill to just 54 games in his first season with the Orioles. He managed nine home runs in 181 at bats, but had 31 home runs in just 113 games with the Red Sox in 2024.

I’ll take a crack at +400 to stay hot on Opening Day.

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+350 via FanDuel)

Bryce Harper has also had plenty of success on Opening Day. He hit his first Opening Day home run with the Phillies last season, which was the seventh longball to open the season in his career.

Harper faces off against Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia. It’s expected to be seasonally warm with the wind blowing out.

Harper had the big home run in the World Baseball Classic, so he’s locked in for the season.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+333 via BetMGM)

Junior Caminero broke out in a big way last season. The Rays third baseman hit 45 home runs in 54 games after slugging six longballs in 43 games the year prior.

Tampa Bay benefitted a bit from a hitter-friendly ballpark last season, but Caminero had more home runs on the road (23) than he did at home (22).

Caminero also starred in the World Baseball Classic, hitting three home runs in six games for the Dominican Republic.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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