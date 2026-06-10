Boston College High Ends St. John's Prep's Five-Year Title Run, Advances To Division 1 Championship Game

For the first time in six years, there will be a new Division 1 champion in Massachusetts boys high school lacrosse.

After winning five consecutive Division 1 state championships, St. John's Prep fell to Boston College High in Tuesday's state semifinal.

Sophomore attacker Nathan Rogers scored the game-winning goal in overtime to send his team to the final. BC High will face Lincoln-Sudbury in Friday's Division 1 championship game at Worcester State.

Rivalry Finally Swings BC High's Way

The victory carried extra significance because of the recent history between the two programs. For five straight years, not only has St. John's Prep won the Division 1 boys lacrosse state championship, but they have defeated Boston College High School en route to their victory. Four of those victories came in state championship games.

BC High and St. John's Prep have been among Massachusetts' premier athletic programs for years, regularly competing for championships in lacrosse and other sports. The two private schools individually put together rosters that continuously break records and go on to excel in college and beyond.

As you can imagine, Tuesday night's game was highly anticipated. BC High had repeatedly fallen short against St. John's Prep, often in tightly contested postseason matchups.

Rogers Delivers In Overtime

As overtime continued Tuesday night, Rogers, a Weymouth native, took matters into his own hands. Although just a sophomore, he stepped up in what was the biggest moment of his young career thus far.

After multiple failed attempts to close in on St. Johns Prep's defense, they stood strong, not allowing anything within 20 feet for over a minute. Eventually, as the possession wound down, the ball found itself in Rogers' control. He carried the ball from the left side toward the middle of the field and fired a shot over the shoulders of the St. John's Prep goalie.

Rogers delivered one of the biggest moments of his young career. Rogers was swarmed by his teammates and fans at the game for his late game heroics.

As for St. John's Prep, they will fail to claim the state championship for the first time in six years. BC High finally broke through against its longtime rival and now sits one win away from a Division 1 state championship.