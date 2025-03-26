Former San Diego high school football star arrested for stalking incident at Harvard University
Harvard Football player Seamus Gilmartin was reportedly arrested alongside a viral sorority girl , Lily Stewart, this past weekend for trespassing, according to a TMZ report.
Gilmartin, who played his high school football at Junipero Serra High School in San Diego, California, was arrested on multiple charges, including trespassing after hours, at the University of Georgia Student Center, according to to TMZ. He faces a two-year ban from the UGA campus.
According to reports, the University of Georgia Police officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the student center on Sunday at about 3 AM. Gilmartin and others allegedly tried to flee, but were quickly apprehended.
To make matters worse, officers discovered fake IDs in Gilmartin's possession from two different states. The 20-year-old will now face charges of underage possession of alcohol, loitering, and possession of a fake ID.
Gilmartin is a 6-foot-4 tight end who was in his junior year of college and he played in all ten games for the Crimson during the 2024 season.
Before Harvard, Gilmartin was a three-star prospect and helped lead Sera to a 10-0 record and third straight Central Coast Section Division I, as a senior. He was also awarded West Catholic Athletic Tight End of the Year and was named First Team All-WCAL.
Gilmartin's connection to Stewart is unknown, but she went viral last month for her smiling mugshot after being arrested recently on speeding charges.
Harvard has yet to issue a statement commenting on Gilmartin's arrest.
