Four-Star Recruit Jeremiah Figaro Brings 31 Division I Offers to Dexter Southfield

Jeremiah Figaro is one of the most highly recruited high school football prospects in New England. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, with an 84-inch wingspan, it is no surprise the receiver/edge has received 31 Division I offers as of June 15, 2026.

Figaro is entering his first season with Dexter Southfield (MA) after spending the last three with Malden Catholic. He is a four-star recruit who has caught the attention of college coaches across the country.

"It’s crazy, but it’s awesome," Figaro said. "It still seems like it’s not real. I grew up a college football fan and watching a lot of these teams on Saturdays. To be able to visit some of the stadiums and meet some of the coaches I grew up watching on TV is a great experience.

The attention stems from a season that featured two major milestones. One was his first year playing defensive end in high school, the second was his school's first appearance in the state semifinals.

Learning a New Position

Figaro hadn't played on the defensive line since middle school, and while he is a natural athlete, playing an entirely new position may be difficult to adjust to. But Figaro took a different approach to his new environment.

"It wasn’t a crazy difference. I did play DE in 7th and 8th grade. I was definitely nervous about it at first because the kids are bigger in high school, but it was a lot of fun once I got the hang of it. Sometimes at wide receiver, we could be dominating a team, and I wouldn’t really get the ball or make too much of an impact," Figaro said.

While he is a star receiver, that didn't guarantee he would be involved in every play. He took advantage of that when playing on the line.



"I like being able to make an impact play every time I’m on the field," Figaro said.

Figaro made an impact on both sides of the ball. The offers and high-level recruitment tell part of the story, but it doesn't show you what went on behind the scenes.

Sacrifices for Success

When asked about the dedication he has put in on the field, Figaro offers a perspective many tend to forget.

"One big sacrifice I made was giving up basketball. It’s just time for me to focus all my time and effort on football," Figaro said. "If I’m going to be the edge player I want to be, I need to get bigger. I’m spending a lot of time lifting. Eating enough to put on weight is hard work, too — way harder than it sounds. It takes a lot of focus.. Way harder than it sounds. (it) Takes a lot of focus."

Figaro has long dreamed of playing football at the highest level. Because of the offers and natural talent, many would assume he completed that goal. While he may agree, it doesn't change the fact he gave up basketball, and for a high school athlete, it isn't easy giving up a sport you have grown up with.

Handling the Recruiting Spotlight

Although some high school athletes may feel overwhelmed by the expectations that come with national recruiting, Figaro says he has learned how to handle it through confidence and experience.

"There have been a few moments where I’ve felt the pressure," Figaro said. "I’m still learning pass rush moves and trying to get some confidence from putting in that work. But overall, I just play. I played a lot of basketball, and I’m kind of used to the pressure to perform."

So, although he had to give up basketball to focus on football, he still keeps his experiences on the court in his back pocket.

A New Chapter at Dexter Southfield

After reclassifying, Figaro will enter the 2026 season as a junior at Dexter Southfield. As he looks ahead, he is eager to put his game to the test against some of the toughest competition in New England.

"I loved Malden Catholic and the Friday night lights and all that, but I’m excited to go out and compete against some big-time offensive linemen," Figaro said.

And when the time comes for Figaro to head to college, whatever lucky school lands him is getting much more than a fantastic athlete on their roster.



"One thing they are getting is a great teammate. I love vibing with my teammates," Figaro said.

Figaro has taken high school football by storm and gained national coverage. Coaches and recruiters believe his competitive nature is one of his greatest strengths.

"I hate losing more than I love winning. I can’t stand losing at anything. I'm very competitive and gonna do whatever it takes to win," Figaro said.