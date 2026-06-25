Four Surgeries Hasn't Stop New England High School RB Nate Ellis

Nate Ellis desperately wanted to be on the football field during his sophomore at Williston Northampton.

A torn ACL had sidelined the talented running back, but the injury was only the beginning of his ordeal. Complications from an infection at the surgical site led to three additional surgeries and a month with a PICC line, turning what should have been a straightforward recovery into a lengthy battle.

ACL injuries, although devastating to a football player, shortly after direct recovery path which allows an athlete to visualize his rehabilitation and return to the field. Infections at the surgical site, however, scrambled Ellis’ recovery journey, making it anything but direct.

The Williston Northampton required three additional surgeries to clear the infections and he dealt with a a PICC line in his heart for a month.

Four Surgeries, One Goal

"Once I started my rehab, I worked harder than I’ve ever worked before and was fully cleared eight months after my first surgery,” said Ellis. “I had a lot of help from my coaches and athletic trainer Ansel Garvey to get back as fast as I did. I came into my junior year a bigger, faster and stronger athlete despite the adversity I faced.

“Facing those challenges and coming out the other side was when I realized I might have a shot at playing Division I football.”

Since then, Ellis has accumulated five Division 1 offers and is returning to Williston for a post-graduate year. He decided to return with the help of his family and coaching staff. After his battle with injuries, Ellis concluded he wanted to search for more college opportunities to continue playing the game he loves.

Why Ellis Chose a Post Graduate Season

Ellis knew he could come back from his absence better and stronger, which would lead to college attention. He just needed the time to prove himself, which is exactly why he will return to Williston to play for one more season.

"By the end of my senior year, I didn’t have many college opportunities and didn’t really know what my next step was," Ellis said. "I talked with my parents and Coach Beaton about the idea of doing a post grad year at Williston. And with their support, I decided it would be best for my recruiting to move down a class and reopen my recruiting. Right when I announced I was doing a post-grad year, I instantly was in a better position recruiting wise. Schools I’ve never talked to before started reaching out expressing interest. It felt as if a weight was lifted off my shoulders.

Williston Northampton is a boarding school in Easthampton, Massachusetts, meaning Ellis spends most of the year away from his family.

Life at Boarding School

Attending Williston also meant spending most of the year away from home, another challenge Ellis accepted in pursuit of his football goals.. While Ellis made sacrifices to get better on the field, this was the biggest of them all.

"Going to Williston was difficult at first because though I knew it would be beneficial for my recruiting, I also knew I wouldn’t be able to see my family and friends from back home too often," Ellis said. "Boarding at Williston has been great because I’ve met some of my best friends there, but it’s also hard to be away from my family for that long."

The choice to remain at Williston is designed to give the Ellis the best opportunity to pursue his football goals. So far, it has led to offers from the University of Richmond, University of New Haven, and more. This past season, Ellis posted one of the craziest stats for a high schooler, and averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

A Running Back Who Credits His Line

Ellis has risen as a top running backs in New England, and is on almost every coach's radar. While he has worked in the gym, on the field, and in the classroom to become great, he understands none of this would be possible without the teammates that surround him.



"I think most of my success this past season had a lot to do with the pieces around me, whether it was the O Line, WR group, or coaching schemes," Ellis said.

So despite all the work Ellis put in, he was quick to attribute his success to others before to himself. He showed some real love to his offensive line.

"This past season I played with some of the best linemen I’ve ever played with in my 14 years of playing football. Our two senior leaders on the line were Dean Ruksnaitis and Chris Oswit," Ellis said. "They did such a great job leading the o-line and by the end of the season the whole o-line was like a machine, they obviously opened up lanes for me to run through."

The Family Behind the Comeback

Through the recruitment, winning awards, and late nights in the gym, Ellis recalls what has stuck with him through this journey.

"I’ve been training with my Dad and my brother since I was 5 years old. A lot of that preparation has prepared me for high-pressure games and moments," Ellis said. "My dad ingrained it in our heads to never shy away from pressure and to actually embrace it. I think at this point in life I’ve learned to handle that pressure through the preparation I put in beforehand. My mom has also been my biggest supporter my whole life, and her support in the toughest moments has given me the motivation and confidence I need for those moments."