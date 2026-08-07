Top Linebackers to Watch in CIF Southern Section Football (2026)

Southern California is home to some of football's greatest linebackers to ever grace the field.

Chris Claiborne played at JW North in Riverside; Vontaze Burfict starred at Corona Centennial; Clay Matthews (Agoura High) was an under-the-radar prospect that blossomed in college and the pros; and Malcolm Smith (Taft) is a City Section legend who went on to be named Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks in 2014.

Let's not forget the late, great Junior Seau, who was an All-American at Oceanside High (in the San Diego Section) before going on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career.

The next great linebacker from Southern California could be on this list ...

NOTE: High School On SI sent football questionnaires to coaches in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section in preparation for the 2026 season. The following information is curated from the answers given to the questionnaire.

BONUS: Also included in this list are a few linebackers outside the Southern Section in Southern California.

TOP LINEBACKERS TO WATCH

Taven Epps, Tustin, Sr.

College: Oklahoma



2025 Stats: Tallied 72 tackles with 12 for loss and three sacks. Epps was also credited for 13 QB hurries.

Allen Kennett V, Servite, Jr.

College: Uncommitted



2025 Stats: Kennett led the Friars in tackles as a sophomore with 69 in 11 games, including seven tackles for loss. He also recorded two sacks.

Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr.

College: San Diego State



2025 Stats: A mind-boggling 232 tackles with 23 for loss. Tallied four sacks and caused to fumbles.

Isaiah Leilua, Servite, Sr.

College: Washington



2025 Stats: Primed for a big year after 27 tackles and seven for loss last fall.

Josiah Poyer, St. John Bosco, Sr.

College: USC



2025 Stats: The future Trojan had 54 tackles with 10 tackles for loss. He led the Braves with seven sacks.

DJ Clanton, Mater Dei, Sr.

College: New Mexico



2025 Stats: Clanton led the Monarchs in tackles with 63 including six for loss. He tacked on two sacks and four pass deflections in his nine games

Mike Davis Jr., Mater Dei, Sr.

College: UCLA



2025 Stats: Only played seven games last year, but recorded 22 tackles and two for loss.

OUT OF SECTION LINEBACKERS IN SOCAL

Jeremy Davis, Helix, Sr.

College: Fresno State



2025 Stats: Davis had 94 tackles, 10 for loss, and led his team in sacks with four; also recorded an interception.

DeAndre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw, Sr.

College: San Diego State



2025 Stats: Arguably the best overall player in the City Section, led the Cougars to the City Open final.

MORE LBs TO WATCH

Ethan Coach, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Justin Coach, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Ahmeer Williamson, Crean Lutheran, Sr.; Max Bates, Palos Verdes, Sr.; Matt Salmeron, Corona Centennial, Jr.; Ezell Jet, Bellflower, Sr.; Josiah Rand, Chaminade, Sr.; Rocco Testa, Valencia, Sr.; Isaiah Leilua, Servite, Sr.; Troy Seto, Rio Hondo Prep, Sr.; Rude De LaFuemte, Oak Hills, Jr.; Jayden Nunley, Sr. Bernard, Sr.; Anthony McClure, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Owen Fiorenza, Alta Loma, Sr.; Nolan Scott, Corona del Mar, Sr.; Andrew Metz, Damien, Sr.; Chase Higgs, Apple Valley, Jr.; Dylan Fenn, JSerra, Sr.; Beckam Amare, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr.; Jack Weller, San Clemente, Jr.; Denver Smith, Simi Valley, Sr.; Darryl Jones, Crespi, Jr.; Hayden Kennigton, Oaks Christian, Sr.; Cooper Burns, Redondo Union, Jr.; Elyjah Staples, Marquez, Sr.; Noah Curtis, Chino Hills, Sr.; Sevelino Taliauli, Long Beach Poly, Sr.; Kane Casani, Loyola, Sr.; Koa Marasco, Los Alamitos, Sr.; Weston Reis, Palos Verdes, Jr.

2025 CIF-SS FOOTBALL RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.