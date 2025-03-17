Franklin Basketball Captures First-Ever MIAA D1 State Championship in Thrilling Win Over Newton North
The Franklin Panthers are the 2024-2025 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) D1 boys' high school basketball champions after they defeated Newton North, 55-52, after a clutch pair of free throws from starting point guard Caden Sullivan.
In an absolute thriller, the Panthers squeaked out the win at UMass Lowell's Tsongas Center, which was packed to the brim, filling out their 6,000+ seats. Caden Sullivan was the star of the show once again, finishing with 31 points including two free throws with less than ten seconds left in the game. He also scored 14 of the Panthers' last 16 points in the game. What an incredible back-and-forth game it was. Each time the Panthers seemed to have a lead, the Tigers crawled right back into it, never giving Franklin the comfort they wanted.
The game was tied at the end of the first quarter 17-17. At halftime, it was Franklin with a three-point advantage heading into the locker room with a 28-25 score. After the third, they led by five, 42-37. The Panthers' largest lead was 11, but it didn't last long. The Tigers made it tough on them throughout the whole game.
A last-second three-point attempt barely rimmed out for the Tigers, and they were unable to send it into overtime. After countless years of the Panthers fighting for their first state title, they finally were able to capture it.
Head Coach CJ Neely, who has been with the program since 2014, gets his first state championship with arguably the most talented team he has ever had the opportunity of coaching. Players like Jake Olmstead and Justice Samuels, as well others, were incredible for the Panthers this season. They were awarded the one seed heading into the tournament after finishing the regular season almost perfectly with a 21-1 record. It indeed was an unremarkable season for the Panthers, creating a memory they will never forget.
Despite the loss, the Tigers played incredibly well. They battled all throughout the regular season and playoffs but ultimately fell short. Teagan Swint was the main guy for them throughout the year and in today's game, forcing turnovers and hitting tough shots at the rim. The Tigers of Newton North will likely come back with another talented roster next year and make another deep run in the playoffs.