Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX roster includes former Leominster (Massachusetts) tight end Noah Gray

Gray is in his fourth season with the Chiefs; 3rd time playing in the Super Bowl

Andy Villamarzo

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Don’t worry New England folks, there’s one representative from the state of Massachusetts playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

That player is former Leominster High School’s Noah Gray, who is no stranger to the big game, as he was apart of last year’s Super Bowl LVIII winning team.

Gray, who has played in the shadow of star tight end Travis Kelce, has been very productive at the position the last couple of seasons for Kansas City. The tight end during the 2024 regular season hauled in 40 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns. 

The 2022 season is when Gray really started to come into his own as a tight end, with the former Duke product catching 28 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown. 

Hailing from Gardner, Massachusetts during his high school days, Gray actually played quarterback his junior season before transitioning back to playing wide receiver while at Leominster.

Gray his junior year completed 101-of-179 passes for 1,707 yards and 21 touchdowns. In his senior campaign at receiver, Gray caught 30 passes for 619 yards and eight touchdowns.

Andy Villamarzo
