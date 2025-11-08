High School

Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the first weekend of Massachusetts high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

No. 9 Natick defeated Weymouth on Friday night with a final score of 35-13.
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.

Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 7, 2025

Abington 42, Triton Regional 20

Algonquin Regional 41, Groton-Dunstable 13

Amesbury 43, South Hadley 8

Andover 29, Wachusett Regional 9

Archbishop Williams 14, Swampscott 7

Arlington Catholic 36, Boston Latin 6

Ashland 36, Danvers 20

Barnstable 21, Doherty Memorial 14

Billerica Memorial 20, Beverly 0

Bishop Fenwick 27, Medway 14

Bishop Stang 28, Apponequet Regional 14

Blackstone Valley RVT 27, Westborough 20

Boston College High 35, Attleboro 27

Bourne 22, Lynn Vo-Tech 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 42, Woburn Memorial 14

Bristol-Plymouth RVT 28, Dedham 6

Brookline 8, Hopkinton 3

Burncoat 48, Worcester Tech 21

Burlington 13, Dartmouth 0

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 47, Everett 46

Canton 35, Wakefield Memorial 22

Cape Cod RVT 42, Old Colony RVT 8

Cathedral 63, Prouty 6

Central 39, Taunton 7

Central Catholic 39, St. John's 7

Chelmsford 18, Quincy 14

Clinton 50, Mashpee 16

Cohasset 35, Leicester 17

Commerce 34, Mahar Regional 0

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 26, Greater New Bedford RVT 6

Diman RVT 20, Somerset Berkley Regional 0

Duxbury 39, Holliston 12

Fairhaven 44, East Bridgewater 8

Foxborough 41, Norton 13

Gloucester 20, Auburn 0

Hanover 46, Weston 14

Hingham 35, Minnechaug Regional 14

Hudson 21, Bellingham 17

King Philip Regional 51, Chicopee Comp 0

KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 32, Frontier Regional 0

Lee 36, Narragansett Regional 7

Leominster 42, Franklin 21

Lincoln-Sudbury 27, Concord-Carlisle 7

Lowell 29, Methuen 21

Lunenburg 23, Quabbin Regional 0

Lynn English 36, Acton-Boxborough 28

Malden Catholic 28, Marshfield 21

Mansfield 23, Plymouth South 15

Marblehead 42, Shepherd Hill Regional 14

Masconomet Regional 35, Melrose 14

Maynard 28, Fitchburg 6

Medford 22, Dracut 6

Millbury 33, Manchester Essex 22

Millis 18, South Shore Vo-Tech 14

Milton 42, Reading Memorial 14

Montachusett RVT 41, Littleton 14

Murdock 19, Abby Kelley Foster 14

Nashoba Valley Tech 44, Sabis International 12

Natick 35, Weymouth 13

North 56, Keefe Tech 28

North Andover 42, Lawrence 14

North Attleborough 21, Milford 14

North Reading 42, Marlborough 7

Northeast Metro RVT 40, Medfield 39

Northbridge 41, Seekonk 14

Norwell 30, Case 0

O'Bryant 28, Holbrook 6

Old Rochester Regional 47, Wilmington 39

Pentucket Regional 35, Nantucket 15

Randolph 45, Oxford 6

Rockland 14, Tyngsborough 6

Scituate 33, Tantasqua Regional 10

Shawsheen Valley Tech 55, Salem 14

South 34, Oakmont Regional 0

Southbridge 32, Quaboag Regional 8

St. John's Prep 38, Framingham 0

St. Mary's 48, Greater Lawrence Tech 13

Stoneham 30, Winthrop 20

Tewksbury Memorial 49, Middleborough 7

Uxbridge 28, Blue Hills RVT 12

Walpole 28, Bedford 20

Wayland 40, Belmont 0

Wellesley 27, Plymouth North 21

West Boylston 42, Bartlett 8

West Bridgewater 36, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 6

Westwood 41, Oliver Ames 13

Winchester 42, North Quincy 6

Xaverian Brothers 33, Brockton 0

Published
