Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.
Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - November 7, 2025
Abington 42, Triton Regional 20
Algonquin Regional 41, Groton-Dunstable 13
Amesbury 43, South Hadley 8
Andover 29, Wachusett Regional 9
Archbishop Williams 14, Swampscott 7
Arlington Catholic 36, Boston Latin 6
Ashland 36, Danvers 20
Barnstable 21, Doherty Memorial 14
Billerica Memorial 20, Beverly 0
Bishop Fenwick 27, Medway 14
Bishop Stang 28, Apponequet Regional 14
Blackstone Valley RVT 27, Westborough 20
Boston College High 35, Attleboro 27
Bourne 22, Lynn Vo-Tech 0
Bridgewater-Raynham 42, Woburn Memorial 14
Bristol-Plymouth RVT 28, Dedham 6
Brookline 8, Hopkinton 3
Burncoat 48, Worcester Tech 21
Burlington 13, Dartmouth 0
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 47, Everett 46
Canton 35, Wakefield Memorial 22
Cape Cod RVT 42, Old Colony RVT 8
Cathedral 63, Prouty 6
Central 39, Taunton 7
Central Catholic 39, St. John's 7
Chelmsford 18, Quincy 14
Clinton 50, Mashpee 16
Cohasset 35, Leicester 17
Commerce 34, Mahar Regional 0
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 26, Greater New Bedford RVT 6
Diman RVT 20, Somerset Berkley Regional 0
Duxbury 39, Holliston 12
Fairhaven 44, East Bridgewater 8
Foxborough 41, Norton 13
Gloucester 20, Auburn 0
Hanover 46, Weston 14
Hingham 35, Minnechaug Regional 14
Hudson 21, Bellingham 17
King Philip Regional 51, Chicopee Comp 0
KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate 32, Frontier Regional 0
Lee 36, Narragansett Regional 7
Leominster 42, Franklin 21
Lincoln-Sudbury 27, Concord-Carlisle 7
Lowell 29, Methuen 21
Lunenburg 23, Quabbin Regional 0
Lynn English 36, Acton-Boxborough 28
Malden Catholic 28, Marshfield 21
Mansfield 23, Plymouth South 15
Marblehead 42, Shepherd Hill Regional 14
Masconomet Regional 35, Melrose 14
Maynard 28, Fitchburg 6
Medford 22, Dracut 6
Millbury 33, Manchester Essex 22
Millis 18, South Shore Vo-Tech 14
Milton 42, Reading Memorial 14
Montachusett RVT 41, Littleton 14
Murdock 19, Abby Kelley Foster 14
Nashoba Valley Tech 44, Sabis International 12
Natick 35, Weymouth 13
North 56, Keefe Tech 28
North Andover 42, Lawrence 14
North Attleborough 21, Milford 14
North Reading 42, Marlborough 7
Northeast Metro RVT 40, Medfield 39
Northbridge 41, Seekonk 14
Norwell 30, Case 0
O'Bryant 28, Holbrook 6
Old Rochester Regional 47, Wilmington 39
Pentucket Regional 35, Nantucket 15
Randolph 45, Oxford 6
Rockland 14, Tyngsborough 6
Scituate 33, Tantasqua Regional 10
Shawsheen Valley Tech 55, Salem 14
South 34, Oakmont Regional 0
Southbridge 32, Quaboag Regional 8
St. John's Prep 38, Framingham 0
St. Mary's 48, Greater Lawrence Tech 13
Stoneham 30, Winthrop 20
Tewksbury Memorial 49, Middleborough 7
Uxbridge 28, Blue Hills RVT 12
Walpole 28, Bedford 20
Wayland 40, Belmont 0
Wellesley 27, Plymouth North 21
West Boylston 42, Bartlett 8
West Bridgewater 36, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 6
Westwood 41, Oliver Ames 13
Winchester 42, North Quincy 6
Xaverian Brothers 33, Brockton 0