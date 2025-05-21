The biggest rivalries in Massachusetts high school sports
Massachusetts has been elite in high school sports for as long as anyone can remember. Producing some of the top talent in the country, and turning them into professional athletes that thrive at the next level.
The great thing about The Bay State, is that while the athletics and talent are top tier, the state still isn't that big. It allows for rivalries to form, because kids go to private schools, or they transfer, giving them an opportunity to face their home town team.
Massachusett's is home to some of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. The Red Sox versus the Yankees, the Celtics versus the Lakers, the Bruins versus the Canadiens, the Patriots versus the Giants. The list doesn't stop there however. As high school sports have become inreasingly more important, towns begin to go at each other, marking them on their calendar no matter the sport.
Lets take a look at some of the biggest in-state high school sports rivalries that have formed in Massachusetts.
Beverly and Salem
The rivalry began in 1891 with a 12-0 victory for Beverly football. Since 1920 the two have played each other every thanksgiving on the football field. As of 2020, Beverly has defeated Salem in football 62 times, and Salem has won 52. Both apart of the NEC, the teams neighbor each other and love to compete
Natick and Framingham
Adjacent in the metrowest region of the state, they are both in the Bay State Conference. From football to girls soccer, each team wants to dominate the other whenever they matchup.
Brookline and Newton North
In 1894 the two teams faced each other on Thanksgiving, and they have not looked back since. Surprisingly there have been six ties, but Newton North holds the advantage winning 68 games comppared to Brooklines 54. Girls basketball also is notable, competing all the way up until 2024.
St. Johns Prep and Catholic Memorial
Football and boys ice hockey is where these two teams clash the most. Two prestigious schools who value athletics highly. In 2023 St. Johns Prep ended Catholic Memorials 27 game win streak against them in football.
Wellesley and Needham
Like many, these two towns rivalry started on the football field in the 1800s. AS of 2024 Wellesley ahs the upper hand with a 66-62 record against Needham. In their 137th meeting in 2024 Needham beat Wellesley to go to the MIAA D1 super bowl.
Barnstable and Falmouth
Barnstable has a one win edge in the football department going 58-57 all time as of 2024. These two teams have games that turn into fights, and they certainly do not like each other.
Xaverian Brothers and St. Johns
These two schools go without saying, some of the best athletic programs in the area. Football and hockey are the main sports, but just about every athlete for either team has something to say about their respective rival.
North Andover and Andover
In 2015 North Andover rejoined the Merrimack Valley Conference allowing the rivalry to be renewed. Playing historical games even at Fenway park, these two are bound to dislike each other because of how close they are.
Acton Boxborough and Concord Carlisle
These two teams clash in every season, football in the fall, hockey in the winter, and lacrosse in the spring, giving fans something to always be excited about.
Hingham and Scituate
In 2017 the 24th annual Thanksgiving football game was held at Fenway Park highlighting the importance of the rivalry. Both teams are usually evenly matched, and have lots of victories to show for it.
Malden Catholic and Arlington Catholic
These two tons battle in just about every sport. Some of the mentionable ones are boys ice hockey, both basketball teams, girls soccer and girls basketball, and of course football. Both schools obviously being catholic institutions, and once Malden Catholic opened up to girls, it was game on.
Lexington and Burlington
Both football teams play each other on Thanksgiving day, like many other rivals. Unqieuly this team has competitive swimming that face off against each other, and they both neighbor each other in the Middlesex County.
Everett and Malden
While Malden had the majority of success in the 1980's it seems as if Everett is a much more competitive program now. In 2015 however, Malden defeated Everett on the football field for the first time since 1991. When these two teams matchup you know you are going to watch some of the best high school sports in the Greater Boston area.
Lawrence and Central Catholic
As you can imagine, one school located within its rivals town will likely lead to bad blood. Central Catholic may have a better athletic program in most sports, but the same city rivalry is real. It becomes a big deal when they travel to the same stadium for their home games.
Chelmsford and Billerica
As of now it seems that Chelmsford has the edge in the football department; which is where most of this rivalry takes place. They have had 4 games decided by one point, and Chelmsford has 4 titles compared to Billerica's 2.
Now of course, these schools rivalries means they like to compete just a little harder when they face off against each other. And this is just 15 of the biggest rivalries in the state, and there are plenty more. If you are a Massachusett's native and think your town or school deserves to be on this list, you can message @trourkewrites on twitter or instagram.