Top 10 Massachusetts high school baseball rankings (5/6/2025)
The high school baseball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking. Some familiar faces breach the top, and not one team has been able to remain undefeated.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look at 10 of the top high school baseball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
1. Xaverian Brothers (11-2)
Xaverian's most recent game against Boston College High School sums up their season nicely. A complete game shutout from pal McCarthy signifies their elite pitching that they back up with great defense. One of their losses this season have come against Taunton, but they have celebrated head coach Gerard Lambert's 300th win this season.
2. Plymouth North (11-1)
Plymouth North makes some noise, getting recognized as one of the best teams in the state for the first time in a while. Their one loss came against Xaverian Brothers, 4-1. A surprising statistic for their team is their has only been one game where a team scored double digit runs in a game, and it was a 10-5 victory against Quincy. This proves their ability to close out tough situations.
3. King Philip (12-1)
King Philip has the talent and experience to make a deep run in this years tournament. They have 11 seniors, and have won games against teams like Taunton and Walpole. Their one loss this year came against Newton North, 3-2, but bounced back into the win column to keep their momentum rolling.
4. St. Mary's (13-1)
St Mary's has exuded dominance all season long, and their most recent game was a 12-0 victory over Bishop Fenwick, a solid team in itself. They have a great pitching rotation led by Jack Zimmerman, who tossed an eight inning, 17-strikeout, 3-hit win earlier this season. They also claimed the Spartan Invitational for the second straight year.
5. Shrewsbury St. Johns (12-2)
St. Johns is one of the most dangerous teams in the state and everybody knows it. If it wasn't for their recent extra innings game against Chelmsford, they likely would have been ranked higher, even though they won. They have struggled recently dropping the game before Chlemsford to Catholic Memorial, but still have a loaded roster hence the 12-2 record.
6. Braintree (8-3)
Braintree has wracked up some quality wins since they started the season with a loss. Taking down teams like Newton North and Needham in back to back games is not an easy task. They have dropped two of their last four, and will look to get back on track against Wellesley next.
7. Taunton (11-3)
Taunton has struggled recently, but has been going through the toughest schedule of any team. They dropped a game against King Phillip and Bishop Feehan, but have defeated Xaverian, Franklin, Milford, Mansfield and many other worthy opponents. It won't take long for the 3x state champions to get back in their groove.
8. Weymouth (9-4)
Weymouth has exceeded expectations, and when they started off their year with an 11-1 victory over Needham, fans knew they were legit. They are led by pitcher Jack Reyes, who set a school-record 17 wins this season. It is also important to note one of their losses came against St. Johns Prep.
9. Walpole (6-5)
Walpole went though a bit of a rough patch halfway through their season, dropping three in a row to Milton, Needham, and Weymouth. The good thing is all of these games were decided by one run. They have great pitching, guys that can get you double-digit strikeouts every game, and great hitting to back it up. Don't let their five losses fool you, Walpole is a great squad.
10. Wellesley (8-3)
One of the biggest wild cards in the state is Wellesley. When they find their groove, it is very hard to stop them. They have multiple shutouts against great teams. Recently its been Concord Carlisle and Needham going scoreless in back to back games. Wayland, Newton North, and Milton have also suffered the eventual shutout against Wellesley.
