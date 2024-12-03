Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (12/3/2024)
The MIAA playoffs of 2024 Massachusetts high school football season are in the books and now teams prepare to play in this week's state championship games.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football state championships
With the MIAA state championship games right around the corner, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams, as we see them.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings
1. Catholic Memorial (11-1)
The Knights are getting ready to face King Philip Regional for the Division 2 state championship and have done so behind a balanced offensive attack. Running back Mekhi Dodd has impressed with his 1,233 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
2. Needham (12-0)
All throughout the season, the Rockets have proven themselves worthy of the top ranking behind Catholic Memorial. A decisive victory over Xaverian Brothers in the Division 1 championship game could change the final rankings. Stay tuned.
3. King Philip Regional (12-0)
The Warriors are certainly a very worthy opponent going up against Catholic Memorial for the Division 2 championship this week. King Philip Regional’s defense has been the backbone of the team, notching three shutout victories this fall/winter.
4. St. John’s Prep (10-1)
Though this is a private school and St. John’s Prep season has been over for about a week now, they defeated Xaverian Brothers on Thanksgiving. Hard to ignore this club’s most recent victory, despite the season ending against Needham in a 22-14 loss.
5. Scituate (12-0)
It’s been an impressive playoff run for the Sailors throughout the Division 4 playoffs, especially coming off a dominating win over Hingham last week. Now they take on Duxbury for the state championship in what should be one of the better games this week.
6. Xaverian Brothers (8-4)
This time last year just about, Xaverian Brothers were celebrating a Division 1 state championship victory. Though the road back to the title game has been a little bumpy, this group is battle tested with plenty of players with experience from a season ago.
7. Boston College High (9-3)
The Eagles are no longer in contention for a state championship, but if you look up and down their schedule, they've competed with the best the state has to offer.
8. Grafton (10-1)
The Gators will have leaned on the running abilities of tailback Finn Gilmore this season. Gilmore led Grafton with 1,531 yards and scored 24 touchdowns this fall. Grafton's season ended against Sciuate in a playoff loss.
9. Fairhaven (10-2)
The Blue Devils are heading to the Division 6 state championship game and have been playing some of their best ball as of late. Only losses this season have come against Boston College High and Dartmouth.
10. Duxbury (10-2)
The Dragons head into this week’s Division 4 state championship game with confidence at their backs because of their postseason performances thus far. They’ll have to try an upend a Sciuate bunch that’s been a tough defensive group all season long to score on.
Follow SBLive Massachusetts throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi