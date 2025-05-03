Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (5/3/2025)
As the season is well under way, three of the top ten teams in this weeks ranking still remain undefeated.
The high school softball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look at the top 10 high school softball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
1. Taunton (9-0)
Taunton was stunned by their performance against another team on this list in their most recent game. They no hit King Philip, in their first game at their new field after playing only home games this whole season. They are still undefeated and have earned this weeks top spot.
2. Silver Lake (9-0)
Silver Lake has played so mnay great games, and reallt thrive at the plate. Some of their noticeable performances are a 7-0 win against Lincoln Sudbury and an 18-0 win against Whitman Hanson. They have been dominant in all aspects this season.
3. Central Catholic (8-1)
Central Catholic really defines themselves with how well all of their athletes perform at the plate. They have had multiple games this season where five or more players have multiple hits. They recently topped a very good Lowell team 14-0.
4. King Philip (9-1)
King Philip has only usffered the one loss against the first team in this weeks rankings, Taunton. Other than that they have been fantastic, and some key games from them have been a 12-0 win against North Attleboro in just six innings, and a 7-4 win against Bridgewater Raynham.
5. Dighton Rehoboth (7-1)
Dighton Rehoboth are a relatively newly successful team in Massachusetts, establishing themselves as state champions recently. They have played a game Joseph Case, a great team which they held them off in a ahrd earned victory. It is also important to note, their one loss is against Taunton as well.
6. Bishop Feehan (10-1)
Bishop Feehan has been great throughout the whole season. They suffered one loss against King Philip but the rest has been great. They started their season off with a 15-2 victory against Braintree, and have scored 10 or more runs in 8 of their 11 games.
7. Reading (10-0)
Reading has been great, they have remained undefeated and played well in every way imagineable. They have had multiple players home run in almost all of their games, and hold opponents to 6 or less runs every game.
8. Bedford (8-1)
Bedford has just one loss so far and it was in a 2-1 matchup against Lincoln Sudbury, a great team. They started their season off with three straight shutout wins, and in 7 games, allowed just 3 runs.
9. Lincoln Sudbury (7-2)
As you previously read, Sudbury has beaten a great Bedford team as well as many others. They had a huge win against Concord Carlisle winning 16-3, as well as beating a good Hopkinton team 9-3. They will always be a top team in the state.
10. Norton (11-1)
Norton is a division 3 powerhouse, and started their season out with a perfect 7-0 record before falling against Hopkinton 2-1. Since then they have won 4 more in a row.
