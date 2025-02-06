Two former New England high school quarterbacks have starred in Super Bowls
When it comes to signal callers that have played in the biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl, every region in the United States is represented.
A region of the country that’s seen its fair share of Super Bowl victories because of the New England Patriots is the New England region itself.
Two quarterbacks from Connecticut and Massachusetts, respectively, have played in Super Bowl games. Coincidentally, both passers have ended up coaching football on the high school level after their playing careers in the National Football League (NFL).
Check down below for the two quarterbacks from the New England region that have played in Super Bowls:
CONNECTICUT
Steve Young, Greenwich (Super Bowl XXIX): Young led the San Francisco 49ers to a 49-26 victory over the then-San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. The southpaw completed 24-of-36 passes for 325 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
MASSACHUSETTS
Matt Hasselbeck, Xaverian Brothers (Super Bowl XL): Hasselbeck ended up coming on the short end of Super Bowl XL in a 21-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks’ quarterback completed 26-of-49 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown.
