McDonald's All-Americans show big heart off the court in Brooklyn (video)
You can't possibly be considered one of the top 48 high school basketball players in the country if you don't display heart and passion.
The best of the best were on display at two McDonald's All-American basketball practices in Brooklyn on Saturday. But even more was perhaps shown during a hearty visit to the Hyde Park House via the Ronald McDonald House Charities in New York Metro.
Historically — Tuesday's game at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, will be the 47th boys game and 24th girls contest — the most memorable part of the McDonald's experience is the visit to the Ronald McDonald House.
As reported by High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero, Saturday's experience was unforgettable to many of the players.
"It was an honor to be here with these kids," said Cayden Boozer, a senior at Columbus High School in Miami (Fla.). "Seeing the struggle they've been through and how they have a smile on their face no matter what is really eye-opening to see."
Said his twin brother Cameron: "It's always great to be around people who are maybe less fortunate than you really puts into perspective that you take life for granted sometimes. It was really amazing to be here at the Ronald McDonald House. It was a great experience."
The twins have signed letters of intent to Duke and are considered five-star recruits. Cameron was awarded Sunday with the Morgan Wootten Award, given to the nation's top player with off-the-court accomplishments considered as well.
Guerrero captured many more moments of players interacting with the children, including California's all-time scoring leader Tounde Yessoufou, who is heading to Baylor, and LSU signee Grace Knox, a senior from Etiwanda.