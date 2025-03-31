High School

McDonald's All-Americans show big heart off the court in Brooklyn (video)

The Boozer Twins, Tounde Yessoufou, Grace Knox among the many players who show love, support three days prior to the McDonald's All-American games at Barclays Center

Mitch Stephens, Myckena Guerrero, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph-Santa Mara senior Tounde Yessoufou, a McDonald's All-American and leading scorer in California history, poses with patient at the Hyde Park House via the Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro on March 29, 2025
St. Joseph-Santa Mara senior Tounde Yessoufou, a McDonald's All-American and leading scorer in California history, poses with patient at the Hyde Park House via the Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro on March 29, 2025 / Photo by Myckena Guerrero

You can't possibly be considered one of the top 48 high school basketball players in the country if you don't display heart and passion.

The best of the best were on display at two McDonald's All-American basketball practices in Brooklyn on Saturday. But even more was perhaps shown during a hearty visit to the Hyde Park House via the Ronald McDonald House Charities in New York Metro.

Historically — Tuesday's game at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, will be the 47th boys game and 24th girls contest — the most memorable part of the McDonald's experience is the visit to the Ronald McDonald House.

As reported by High School On SI's Myckena Guerrero, Saturday's experience was unforgettable to many of the players.

"It was an honor to be here with these kids," said Cayden Boozer, a senior at Columbus High School in Miami (Fla.). "Seeing the struggle they've been through and how they have a smile on their face no matter what is really eye-opening to see."

Said his twin brother Cameron: "It's always great to be around people who are maybe less fortunate than you really puts into perspective that you take life for granted sometimes. It was really amazing to be here at the Ronald McDonald House. It was a great experience."

The twins have signed letters of intent to Duke and are considered five-star recruits. Cameron was awarded Sunday with the Morgan Wootten Award, given to the nation's top player with off-the-court accomplishments considered as well.

Guerrero captured many more moments of players interacting with the children, including California's all-time scoring leader Tounde Yessoufou, who is heading to Baylor, and LSU signee Grace Knox, a senior from Etiwanda.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Myckena Guerrero, SBLive Sports
MYCKENA GUERRERO, SBLIVE SPORTS

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.