Southern California's Grace Knox a big hit at McDonald's All-American Games (Video)
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Etiwanda senior Grace Knox is a powerful force on the basketball court. She's strong, she blocks shots, makes sure decisions and grabs hold of most 50-50 opportunities in the low block.
That's a big reason she was selected to the 24th McDonald's All-American Game and why LSU coach Kim Mulkey signed her up for the next four seasons.
But like her shooting, Knox has a soft touch around kids and also around teammates (see video below).
Among a lot of big personalities and elite girls basketball talents, Knox has really stood out in the first day of practice and a hearty visit to the Hyde Park House via the Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro.
Knox averaged better than 15 points and 12 rebounds while leading Etiwanda to a third straight California (CIF) Open Division title earlier this month.
"Grace just has this energy that is so electric," said High School On SI Social Media Director Myckena Guerrero reporting live on site. "Everyone loves being around her and it shows on the court as well."
Knox will show off her personality skills during Media Day Monday, her athletic skills in Monday's Sprite Jam Fest and Tuesday's games which take place at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.