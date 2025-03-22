High School

2025 Michigan girls high school basketball state championship: Live score updates

Belleville and Rockford are set to go at it for the MHSAA Division 1 girls basketball state title

Fowler's Katie Spicer, left, moves the ball as Genesee Christian's Madi Houle defends during the first quarter on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in the Division 4 state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The road to the finals comes to an end Saturday at 12:15 p.m. as Belleville (26-1) readies for Rockford (26-1) with the MHSAA Division 1 girls basketball state championship on the line.

High School on SI will update this page throughout the game with live score and stat updates. Refresh the page for the latest information.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES

Belleville turns it over on its first possession with a travel from sophomore guard Sydney Savoury.

Senior Rockford guard and 2025 miss basketball winner Anna Wypych goes 2-for-2 at the free throw line to get the scoring started for the Rams (2-0).

Senior Belleville forward Iyana Stephens goes 2-for-2 at the charity stripe after getting fouled in the paint. Score it tied 2-2.

After some quick baskets on each side of the floor, Belleville is up 9-4 with 4:18 left in the quarter. Belleville hit its first three during the run.

Wypych makes a tough layup to get the Rams back within one possession (9-6). Belleville traveled its next time down the floor before a media timeout was taken with 3:09 on the clock.

After junior Rockford forward Jordan Mateer scored off the glass in the paint, Savoury hit a three-pointer for Belleville to put it up 12-8.

Senior Rockford center Desirae Donley went 2-for-2 at the free throw line, and on its next possession Mateer hit another layup to tie the game at 12 with 1:56 remaining.

The Tigers went on a 6-2 run to end the quarter, capped off by a layup from Savoury.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Belleville 18, Rockford 14

SECOND QUARTER UPDATES

Wypych scores the first bucket of the second with a layup off a slick pass from Donley. The Rams still trail 18-16 with 5:58 left in the quarter.

Savoury hits a three for the Tigers to put them up 21-16 with 4:58 until halftime.

Junior Belleville guard Se'Crette Carter hits her second three of the game to push her team's lead to 24-16. A media timeout was taken after the play at 4:13.

Wypych puts another one in for her team-leading tenth point for Rockford. The Rams are behind 24-18.

A tie-up causes Rockford to take a timeout with 2:06 left until halftime. Belleville remains ahead 24-18.

After a steal and a drawn foul, Savoury hit 2-of-2 free throws to give herself a game-high 12 points.

Junior Rockford center Kate Higgins goes 2-for-2 at the line to cut its deficit to 26-20 with 1:31 left.

HALFTIME: Belleville 26, Rockford 20

THIRD QUARTER UPDATES

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATES

Ronnie Martin II is a sports writer in the Detroit area that has freelanced for High School SI since 2021. He is currently the managing editor at Blue By Ninety, and he has contributed to NBC Sports. Email: ronnie.martin02@gmail.com

