2025 Michigan girls high school basketball state championship: Live score updates
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The road to the finals comes to an end Saturday at 12:15 p.m. as Belleville (26-1) readies for Rockford (26-1) with the MHSAA Division 1 girls basketball state championship on the line.
High School on SI will update this page throughout the game with live score and stat updates. Refresh the page for the latest information.
Division 1 Michigan high school girls basketball state final: Live score updates
FIRST QUARTER UPDATES
Belleville turns it over on its first possession with a travel from sophomore guard Sydney Savoury.
Senior Rockford guard and 2025 miss basketball winner Anna Wypych goes 2-for-2 at the free throw line to get the scoring started for the Rams (2-0).
Senior Belleville forward Iyana Stephens goes 2-for-2 at the charity stripe after getting fouled in the paint. Score it tied 2-2.
After some quick baskets on each side of the floor, Belleville is up 9-4 with 4:18 left in the quarter. Belleville hit its first three during the run.
Wypych makes a tough layup to get the Rams back within one possession (9-6). Belleville traveled its next time down the floor before a media timeout was taken with 3:09 on the clock.
After junior Rockford forward Jordan Mateer scored off the glass in the paint, Savoury hit a three-pointer for Belleville to put it up 12-8.
Senior Rockford center Desirae Donley went 2-for-2 at the free throw line, and on its next possession Mateer hit another layup to tie the game at 12 with 1:56 remaining.
The Tigers went on a 6-2 run to end the quarter, capped off by a layup from Savoury.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Belleville 18, Rockford 14
SECOND QUARTER UPDATES
Wypych scores the first bucket of the second with a layup off a slick pass from Donley. The Rams still trail 18-16 with 5:58 left in the quarter.
Savoury hits a three for the Tigers to put them up 21-16 with 4:58 until halftime.
Junior Belleville guard Se'Crette Carter hits her second three of the game to push her team's lead to 24-16. A media timeout was taken after the play at 4:13.
Wypych puts another one in for her team-leading tenth point for Rockford. The Rams are behind 24-18.
A tie-up causes Rockford to take a timeout with 2:06 left until halftime. Belleville remains ahead 24-18.
After a steal and a drawn foul, Savoury hit 2-of-2 free throws to give herself a game-high 12 points.
Junior Rockford center Kate Higgins goes 2-for-2 at the line to cut its deficit to 26-20 with 1:31 left.