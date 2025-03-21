National high school girls basketball plays of the year in 2024-25: Vote for the best
The high school girls basketball season has come to a close in most states, so High School on SI is looking back at the plays of the year.
We compiled two months' worth of plays of the week throughout the winter season in boys and girls basketball, and now it's time for fans to pick their favorite on the girls side.
Watch the video below of the eight weekly winners and top two vote-getting runners-up, and then vote in the poll for the High School On SI national girls basketball play of the year.
The poll and video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) are below the descriptions of each play. Voting will conclude Saturday, March 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
1. Sienna Angell, Oxnard (California)
With 1 second left, down 2, hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
2. Kira Lehman, Cocalico (Pennsylvania)
Blocks shot at one end, runs the floor and gets the assist on the other.
3. Sophia Rivas, Monroe (New Jersey)
Down one, she takes a kick-out pass from Evangelina Francisco and drains winning 3-pointer.
4. Anna Hellums, Clarksville Academy (Tennessee)
Deep 3-pointer sends game into double OT, and Clarksville Academy wins 61-56.
5. Jaeda Wilson, Cathedral (Indiana)
Beats halftime buzzer with a 3-point swish.
6. Camille Dake, Rancho Buena Vista (California)
Beats buzzer with a running swish from beyond half court.
7. Kirah Carter, Lampeter-Strasburg (Pennsylvania)
Cuts through the defense and hits game-winner off the glass.
8. Madison Francis, Lancaster (New York)
Mississippi State commit skies through the lane and throws down a dunk.
9. Meg Moore, Tishomingo County (Mississippi)
Freshman banks in a buzzer-beater from the opposing 3-point line.
10. Sydney DeVries, Elkton-Lake Benton (South Dakota)
Half-court buzzer-beater sends game into double OT, and her team goes on to win.
WATCH THE TOP 10 HS GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYS OF THE YEAR:
