Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-5, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, October 2 through Sunday, October 5, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Saline taking on Huron at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Meanwhile, No. 1 Cass Tech looks to stay undefeated against Western International.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Detroit Central taking on Northwestern at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Detroit Central (4-1) vs Northwestern (2-3) - 5:00 PM
Communication Media Arts (2-3) vs Douglass (0-5) - 5:00 PM
Osborn (2-3) vs Denby (3-2) - 5:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 111 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 18 Belleville taking on Dearborn at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Summit Academy (4-2) vs Old Redford Academy (0-5) - 4:00 PM
Loyola (0-5) vs Gabriel Richard (5-0) - 4:00 PM
Melvindale ABT (5-0) vs Bradford Academy (3-2) - 4:00 PM
River Rouge (1-4) vs De La Salle Collegiate (1-4) - 4:00 PM
East English Village Prep (1-4) vs Martin Luther King (3-2) - 5:00 PM
Southeastern (3-2) vs Henry Ford (3-2) - 5:00 PM
University Prep Science & Math (0-4) vs University Prep (1-4) - 5:00 PM
Annapolis (0-5) vs Redford Union (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep (3-2) vs Oak Park (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Thurston (4-1) vs Robichaud (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Romulus (2-3) vs Garden City (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Center Line (4-2) vs Whitmore Lake (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Richmond (5-0) vs Imlay City (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis (0-3) vs Deckerville (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hilltop (2-4) vs Summerfield (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge (2-3) vs Springport (5-0) - 7:00 PM
University Liggett (1-4) vs Richard (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (3-2) vs Reese (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakland Christian (4-1) vs Parkway Christian (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes (5-1) vs Shrine Catholic (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hazel Park (4-1) vs Madison (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Harbor Beach (5-0) vs Marlette (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Madison (3-2) vs Ida (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (1-4) vs New Haven (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest (2-3) vs Lutheran (1-4) - 7:00 PM
North Branch (2-3) vs Yale (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Leslie (4-1) vs Manchester (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Sandusky (2-3) vs Laker (4-1) - 7:00 PM
South Lake (3-2) vs St. Clair (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-5) vs Everest Collegiate (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (4-2) vs Eastpointe (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (2-3) vs Mt. Clemens (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Napoleon (3-2) vs Grass Lake (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Ecorse (5-0) vs Chandler Park Academy (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Clawson (2-3) vs Clintondale (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Hillsdale (0-5) vs Clinton (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (3-2) vs Clio (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Onsted (1-4) vs Blissfield (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Cabrini (5-0) vs Bishop Foley (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-5) vs Bath (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Caro (3-2) vs Cass City (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Algonac (1-4) vs Croswell-Lexington (1-4) - 7:00 PM
University of Detroit Jesuit (0-4) vs Divine Child (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Marine City (4-1) vs Sterling Heights (0-5) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Prep (3-1) vs Detroit Country Day (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Dundee (1-4) vs Hudson (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Corunna (1-4) vs Lake Fenton (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Cody (3-2) vs Pershing (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarenceville (2-3) vs Advanced Tech Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Armada (4-1) vs Almont (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (5-0) vs Owosso (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lamphere (4-1) vs Marysville (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek (1-4) vs Linden (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Kettering (0-5) vs Walled Lake Western (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lake Shore (1-4) vs Grosse Pointe North (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central (2-3) vs Walled Lake Northern (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Utica Ford (1-4) vs Port Huron (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Utica (2-3) vs Roseville (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Fenton (3-2) vs Kearsley (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Trenton (2-3) vs Taylor (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Fowlerville (2-3) vs Eastern (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Rochester (2-3) vs Harper Woods (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood (2-3) vs Lutheran North (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Pioneer (1-4) vs Skyline (1-4) - 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield (5-0) vs Oxford (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Novi (2-2) vs Salem (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Monroe (1-4) vs Jackson (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Chelsea (4-1) vs Ypsilanti (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (4-1) vs Pinckney (0-5) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central (5-0) vs Milan (1-4) - 7:00 PM
North Farmington (3-2) vs Seaholm (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Flat Rock (3-2) vs Riverview (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Huron (2-3) vs Jefferson (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile (1-4) vs Airport (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Mumford (1-4) vs Renaissance (1-4) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon (5-0) vs Mott (4-1) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon East (3-2) vs Milford (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-3) vs Lincoln Park (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Saline (5-0) vs Huron (3-2) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse (1-4) vs Lakeview (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Almont (5-0) vs Lakeland (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Community (4-1) vs Hamtramck (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Howell (4-1) vs Hartland (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Groves (2-3) vs Southfield Arts & Tech (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South (5-0) vs L'Anse Creuse North (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Wayne Memorial (1-4) vs Franklin (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern (4-1) vs Fraser (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Stevenson (2-3) vs Fordson (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Troy (3-2) vs Farmington (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford (1-4) vs Woodhaven (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Holly (2-3) vs Flushing (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Pontiac (1-4) vs Ferndale (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Davison (5-0) vs East Lansing (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Dakota (5-0) vs Romeo (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Melvindale (0-5) vs Crestwood (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Mott (3-2) vs Cousino (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Churchill (2-3) vs Glenn (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Lake Orion (0-5) vs Clarkston (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Avondale (1-4) vs Royal Oak (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley (0-5) vs Utica Eisenhower (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Cass Tech (5-0) vs Western International (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Canton (0-5) vs Northville (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Berkley (2-3) vs Northwest (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Dexter (4-1) vs Bedford (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (4-1) vs Plymouth (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Anderson (1-4) vs Carlson (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Dearborn (3-2) vs Belleville (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills (2-3) vs Athens (Troy) (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Anchor Bay (1-4) vs Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Adams (3-2) vs Stoney Creek (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Allen Park (3-2) vs Lakeland (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, October 4, kicking off with Fitzgerald taking on Warren Woods-Tower. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fitzgerald (4-1) vs Warren Woods-Tower (1-4) - 1:00 PM
North Central (1-5) vs Erie-Mason (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Sunday, October 5, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Sunday, October 5, with the lone matchup between Brother Rice and No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central. Follow this game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brother Rice (2-3) vs Detroit Catholic Central (5-0) - 1:00 PM
