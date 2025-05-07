Detroit Catholic Central high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Shamrocks play in the upcoming 2025 season
The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks 2025 schedule is available, and the Shamrocks will once again hope for an undefeated regular season.
They went 9-0 and made it to the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals before they lost to Cass Tech 17-14 in the semifinal.
The Shamrocks will host Clarkson North from Ontario, Canada on September 12 for an international battle.
Here is the full schedule below.
2025 Detroit Catholic Central football schedule
August 29
Vs. Chippewa Valley
September 5
At Toledo (OH) Central Catholic
September 12
Vs. Clarkson North (ONT)
September 19
Vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
September 26
At De La Salle
October 5
Vs. Brother Rice
October 10
Vs. Toledo (OH) St. John’s Jesuit
October 17
Vs. Grand Ledge
October 24
At Detroit King
