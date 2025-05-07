Detroit Catholic Central high school 2025 football schedule

High School

Novi Detroit Catholic Central QB Skyler Hunter hands the ball to Jaden Pydyn in the fourth quarter looking for a first down during MHSAA semifinals at Troy Athens high school on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks 2025 schedule is available, and the Shamrocks will once again hope for an undefeated regular season. 

They went 9-0 and made it to the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals before they lost to Cass Tech 17-14 in the semifinal. 

The Shamrocks will host Clarkson North from Ontario, Canada on September 12 for an international battle.

Here is the full schedule below. 

2025 Detroit Catholic Central football schedule

August 29

Vs. Chippewa Valley 

September 5

At Toledo (OH) Central Catholic

September 12

Vs. Clarkson North (ONT) 

September 19

Vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

September 26

At De La Salle

October 5

Vs. Brother Rice

October 10

Vs. Toledo (OH) St. John’s Jesuit

October 17

Vs. Grand Ledge

October 24

At Detroit King

