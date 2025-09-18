Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from Thursday, September 18 through Saturday, September 20, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area include three of Michigan top-ranked teams as No. 7 East Kentwood takes on No. 14 Rockford. Meanwhile, No. 4 Hudsonville hosts the West Ottawa Panthers at 7:00 PM on Friday.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Grand Rapids Metro area on Thursday, September 18, with Sturgis taking on Vicksburg as the lone matchup. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sturgis (0-3) vs Vicksburg (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 4 Hudsonville taking on West Ottawa at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Muskegon Heights (1-2) vs Tri-Unity Christian (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Union City (3-0) vs Stockbridge (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Ravenna (1-2) vs Shelby (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Sand Creek (0-3) vs Reading (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Parchment (0-3) vs Watervliet (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Maple Valley (0-3) vs Springport (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Whitehall (2-1) vs Montague (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Manistee (2-1) vs Orchard View (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Hesperia (1-2) vs North Muskegon (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Oakridge (3-0) vs Ludington (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Pennfield (2-1) vs Harper Creek (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Hopkins (2-1) vs Godwin Heights (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-3) vs Morley Stanwood (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia (3-0) vs Laingsburg (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Dansville (0-3) vs Saranac (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lawton (2-1) vs Kellogg (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Jonesville (2-1) vs Homer (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Paw Paw (0-3) vs Edwardsburg (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lansing Catholic (0-3) vs Charlotte (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Decatur (1-2) vs Hartford (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Galesburg-Augusta (2-1) vs Schoolcraft (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Kent City (3-0) vs Hart (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakewood (1-2) vs Eaton Rapids (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Spring Lake (2-1) vs Christian (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (1-2) vs Forest Hills Eastern (2-1) - 7:00 PM
West Catholic (2-1) vs Hamilton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Olivet (2-1) vs Sexton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Constantine (2-1) vs South Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (3-0) vs Comstock (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Ionia (0-3) vs Portland (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Coloma (1-2) vs Saugatuck (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Centreville (2-1) vs White Pigeon (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Bronson (2-1) vs Cassopolis (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Tri County Area (3-0) vs Big Rapids (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Central Montcalm (3-0) vs White Cloud (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Kelloggsville (2-1) vs Belding (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Reed City (2-1) vs Grant (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Mason County Central (1-2) vs Fremont (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Marshall (2-1) vs Dowagiac (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Newaygo (0-3) vs Chippewa Hills (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Catholic Central (1-2) vs Benton Harbor (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Hackett Catholic Prep (1-2) vs Allegan (1-2) - 7:00 PM
South Christian (1-2) vs Zeeland West (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland East (3-0) vs Unity Christian (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Thornapple Kellogg (3-0) vs Ottawa Hills (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Plainwell (2-1) vs Three Rivers (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Otsego (1-2) vs Niles (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech (0-3) vs Lowell (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Holland (2-1) vs Comstock Park (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hastings (1-2) vs Western (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Gull Lake (0-3) vs St. Joseph (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lee (0-3) vs Fruitport (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Wyoming (2-1) vs Forest Hills Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
East Grand Rapids (2-1) vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (1-2) vs Coldwater (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Springs (3-0) vs Kenowa Hills (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Kalamazoo Central (2-1) vs Lakeshore (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sparta (2-1) vs Coopersville (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Allendale (0-3) vs Greenville (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Northview (3-0) vs Holland Christian (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Reeths-Puffer (1-2) vs Mona Shores (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Norrix (1-2) vs Mattawan (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Portage Northern (2-1) vs Lakeview (0-3) - 7:00 PM
West Ottawa (0-3) vs Hudsonville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Grand Ledge (3-0) vs Holt (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Union (0-3) vs Forest Hills Northern (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Jenison (2-1) vs Grand Haven (1-2) - 7:00 PM
East Kentwood (3-0) vs Rockford (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Byron Center (1-2) vs Muskegon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Grandville (2-1) vs Caledonia (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Portage Central (3-0) vs Battle Creek Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Saturday, September 20, with Inland Lakes taking on Holton being the lone matchup. You can follow the game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Inland Lakes (3-0) vs Holton (0-2) - 2:00 PM
