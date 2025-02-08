Michigan high school boys basketball scores (2/7/2025)
High School on SI has Michigan high school boys basketball from every part of the state
The Michigan high school boys basketball season is in full swing, and High School on SI has scores for every team and classification.
Keep track of Michigan high school boys basketball scores below.
Michigan (MHSAA) high school boys basketball scores
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 MICHIGAN BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school boys basketball games live on the NFHS Network:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published