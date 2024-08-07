Michigan high school football 2024 preseason all-state defense
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is close to its opening week, and with it, lots of talent will hit the field.
SBLive is highlighting many of the top players on defense in Michigan high school football this season with preseason first and second all-state teams. The teams are not divided by MHSAA division.
Cass Tech leads all schools with four players named between the two teams. Orchard Lake St. Mary's has two players on the teams.
The 2024 Michigan high school football preseason all-state offense was published on Tuesday.
FIRST TEAM
DL: Jaylxon McAllister, Sr., Grand Ledge
McAllister was one of four juniors to make the 2023 MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he might be slightly undersized, but it doesn’t show in his play for Grand Ledge.
DL: Mason Mayne, Sr., Lawton
An MHSFCA Division 7 all-state member for Lawton, Mayne can play in the interior defensive line and on the edge. Mayne attracted scholarship offers, and he’s committed to Northwestern.
DL: Xavier Newsom, Sr., Detroit MLK
Newsom is a speedy edge rusher that can get into any backfield quickly. He was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 3 all-state team, and he helped Detroit MLK to the Division 3 semifinals.
DL: Bobby Kanka, Sr., Howell
Kanka had eight sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 38 total tackles in just 5.5 games last season for Howell. He’s a top athlete at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and he’s decided to stay in-state for college with a commitment to Michigan.
LB: Charles White, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
The third player from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on the SBLive Michigan all-state teams, White is an excellent overall athlete who excelled in the linebacker position during his junior year. He had 52 tackles and five tackles for loss. White is committed to Michigan State.
LB: Dalton Drogosh, Sr., De La Salle
Drogosh was on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team, and he came close to another Division 2 MHSAA title last season for De La Salle. Drogosh has interest from Indiana, Northern Illinois and Army. He had 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 2023.
LB: Di’Mari Malone, Sr., Dakota
Malone is a force off the edge for Dakota. His athleticism earned him an offer from Michigan State, and he committed to the Spartans in May.
DB: Corey Sadler, Jr., Cass Tech
Sadler is one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2026. He’s been a playmaker for Cass Tech since his freshman season, and he also played quarterback for the Technicians in 2023.
DB: Desmond Straughton, Sr., Roseville
Straughton had a solid junior season at safety for Roseville. He has range and the ability to take an interception for a touchdown every time. Straughton is committed to Illinois.
DB: Derrick Jackson III, Sr., Cass Tech
Jackson III is also a key part of the Cass Tech secondary. The Kent State commit had 43 solo tackles, eight pass break ups, two interceptions and six tackles for loss in 2023. Jackson III was on the MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team.
DB: Marcello Vitti, Jr., Divine Child
Vitti has been a playmaker during his time at Divine Child. In 2023, he had 105 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Vitti has played in the front-seven for Divine Child as well.
SECOND TEAM
DL: Jordin Farrow, Sr., River Rouge
DL: Derrick Simmons, Sr., Frankenmuth
DL: Jacob Tur, Sr., De La Salle
DL: Logan Howell, Sr., Cass Tech
LB: Brady Hamby, Sr., Dakota
LB: Nolan Vis, Sr., Unity Christian
LB: Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter
DB: Adrian Walker Jr., Sr., Belleville
DB: Bryson Williams, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
DB: Chris Little, Sr., Groves
DB: Cashus Shivers, Sr., Cass Tech
Honorable mention
DB: Joe Tate, Sr., East English; DB: Trey Sloothaak, Sr., Zeeland West; DL Rashad Jones, Sr., Belleville; DL Bryant Weatherspoon, Sr., Harper Woods; DB Bryan Convertini, Sr., Muskegon Central Catholic; LB Chuck Meyers, Sr., North Muskegon; DL Drew Heimbuch, Sr., Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; DL Brody Brewer, Sr., Berrien Springs; DB Joe Tate, Sr., East English; LB Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter; DB Traverse Moore, Jr., DeWitt.
