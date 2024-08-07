High School

Michigan high school football 2024 preseason all-state defense

See the top talents on defense entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Corey Sadler Jr. is the No. 7 prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247sports.com
Corey Sadler Jr. is the No. 7 prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247sports.com / Mariusz Nowak

The 2024 Michigan high school football season is close to its opening week, and with it, lots of talent will hit the field.

SBLive is highlighting many of the top players on defense in Michigan high school football this season with preseason first and second all-state teams. The teams are not divided by MHSAA division.

Cass Tech leads all schools with four players named between the two teams. Orchard Lake St. Mary's has two players on the teams.

The 2024 Michigan high school football preseason all-state offense was published on Tuesday.

READ: PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL: Jaylxon McAllister, Sr., Grand Ledge

McAllister was one of four juniors to make the 2023 MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he might be slightly undersized, but it doesn’t show in his play for Grand Ledge.

DL: Mason Mayne, Sr., Lawton

An MHSFCA Division 7 all-state member for Lawton, Mayne can play in the interior defensive line and on the edge. Mayne attracted scholarship offers, and he’s committed to Northwestern.

DL: Xavier Newsom, Sr., Detroit MLK

Newsom is a speedy edge rusher that can get into any backfield quickly. He was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 3 all-state team, and he helped Detroit MLK to the Division 3 semifinals.

DL: Bobby Kanka, Sr., Howell

Kanka had eight sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 38 total tackles in just 5.5 games last season for Howell. He’s a top athlete at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and he’s decided to stay in-state for college with a commitment to Michigan.

Howell Bobby Kanka Michigan high school football
Howell's Bobby Kanka blocks Plymouth's Dylan Sasena Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. / Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB: Charles White, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's

The third player from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on the SBLive Michigan all-state teams, White is an excellent overall athlete who excelled in the linebacker position during his junior year. He had 52 tackles and five tackles for loss. White is committed to Michigan State.

LB: Dalton Drogosh, Sr., De La Salle

Drogosh was on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team, and he came close to another Division 2 MHSAA title last season for De La Salle. Drogosh has interest from Indiana, Northern Illinois and Army. He had 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 2023.

LB: Di’Mari Malone, Sr., Dakota

Malone is a force off the edge for Dakota. His athleticism earned him an offer from Michigan State, and he committed to the Spartans in May. 

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

DB: Corey Sadler, Jr., Cass Tech

Sadler is one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2026. He’s been a playmaker for Cass Tech since his freshman season, and he also played quarterback for the Technicians in 2023. 

DB: Desmond Straughton, Sr., Roseville

Straughton had a solid junior season at safety for Roseville. He has range and the ability to take an interception for a touchdown every time. Straughton is committed to Illinois.

DB: Derrick Jackson III, Sr., Cass Tech

Jackson III is also a key part of the Cass Tech secondary. The Kent State commit had 43 solo tackles, eight pass break ups, two interceptions and six tackles for loss in 2023. Jackson III was on the MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team.

DB: Marcello Vitti, Jr., Divine Child

Vitti has been a playmaker during his time at Divine Child. In 2023, he had 105 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Vitti has played in the front-seven for Divine Child as well.

SECOND TEAM

DL: Jordin Farrow, Sr., River Rouge

DL: Derrick Simmons, Sr., Frankenmuth

DL: Jacob Tur, Sr., De La Salle

DL: Logan Howell, Sr., Cass Tech

LB: Brady Hamby, Sr., Dakota

LB: Nolan Vis, Sr., Unity Christian

LB: Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter

DB: Adrian Walker Jr., Sr., Belleville

DB: Bryson Williams, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's

DB: Chris Little, Sr., Groves 

DB: Cashus Shivers, Sr., Cass Tech

Cass Tech high school football Michigan
Detroit Cass Tech players celebrate the 24-23 win against Detroit King in the PSL Blue Division championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Honorable mention

DB: Joe Tate, Sr., East English; DB: Trey Sloothaak, Sr., Zeeland West; DL Rashad Jones, Sr., Belleville; DL Bryant Weatherspoon, Sr., Harper Woods; DB Bryan Convertini, Sr., Muskegon Central Catholic; LB Chuck Meyers, Sr., North Muskegon; DL Drew Heimbuch, Sr., Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; DL Brody Brewer, Sr., Berrien Springs; DB Joe Tate, Sr., East English; LB Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter; DB Traverse Moore, Jr., DeWitt.

