Michigan high school football 2024 preseason all-state offense
The 2024 Michigan high school football season begins in three weeks, and there is plenty of returning talent across the state.
SBLive is highlighting many of the top players on offense in Michigan high school football this season with preseason first and second all-state teams. The teams are not divided by MHSAA division.
Belleville and Orchard Lake St. Mary's lead the way with two players on the first team, and Dexter has two players on the second team. The 2024 all-defense team will be published on Wednesday.
FIRST TEAM
QB: Bryce Underwood, Sr., Belleville
The undisputed top player in the state, Underwood is also the top prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. If Belleville and Underwood reach the MHSAA Division 1 state championship in 2024, it will be their fourth straight appearance with him at quarterback. Underwood is committed to LSU.
HB: Jayden Terry, Jr., Grandville
Terry proved to be one of the top running backs in the state as a sophomore for Grandville. He ran for 1,872 yards, and he had many touchdown runs over 50 yards. He can make defenders miss at every level. Terry was one of five sophomores on any of the 2023 MHSFCA all-state teams.
HB: Jace Clarizio, Sr., East Lansing
Clarizio earned a spot on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team after leading East Lansing to the Division 2 semifinal. He ran for 1,247 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. Clarizio is committed to Michigan State.
WR: DeShaun Lanier, Sr., Chippewa Valley
Lanier had 73 receptions for 1,132 yards and 15 touchdowns for Chippewa Valley. He was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team.
WR: Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville
Dotson is prolific as a defensive back, but his efforts as a wide receiver in 2023 earned him a place on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team for the University of Detroit, Jesuit. Dotson transferred to Belleville for his senior season. Dotson is committed to Pitt.
TE: Jayden Savoury, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Savoury is a 6-foot-6, 220 pound tight end from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He caught 15 passes for 187 yards in his junior season, and his athleticism and his size makes him a top target for the Eaglets in 2024.
OL: Avery Gach, Sr., Groves
Gach played tackle for Groves in 2023, and his length and physicality attracted many offers from Division I schools. Groves chose to stay in-state with a commitment to Michigan on May 3.
OL: Darrin Strey, Sr., Paw Paw
Strey is a force at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds for Paw Paw. Strey logged 96 pancake blocks in 2023, and he also had 64 tackles and 12 tackles for loss on defense. Strey is committed to Kentucky.
OL: N’Kye Wynn, Sr., Muskegon
Wynn can maul any opposing defensive lineman for Muskegon, the Division 2 champion. He was on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team, and at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds, he can have a strong senior season.
OL: Antonio Johnson, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Johnson has multiple Division I offers, and it’s easy to see why. At 6-foot-4, he’s shorter than some of the lineman on this preseason all-state team, but he has immense power to move defenders.
OL: Gregory Patrick, Jr., Portage Northern
One of the top juniors in the country, Patrick is a force for Portage Northern. He’s received a flurry of Division I offers this spring, including Pitt, Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
SECOND TEAM
QB: Cason Carswell, Sr., Mason
HB: Kory Amachree, Jr., Haslett
HB: Ronny Johnson, Sr., Dexter
WR: Eric Slater, Sr., Roseville
WR: Kamren Flowers, Sr., West Bloomfield
TE: Lincoln Keyes, Jr., Saline
OL: Ethan Kraatz, Sr. Saginaw Heritage
OL: Liam Vaughan, Sr., Walled Lake Western
OL: Cam Clark, Sr., Dexter
OL: Ben Nichols, Jr., Davison
OL: Khalief Canty, Jr., Cass Tech
Honorable mention
QB Carson Vis, Sr., GR South Christian; QB Caleb Moore, Sr., Michigan Collegiate; TE Payton Kokaly, Sr. Davison; HB Chase Burnett, Sr., Goodrich; HB AJ Hills, Sr., Davison; HB Noah Sanders, Sr., Groves; HB Izaiah Wright, Jr., Oscar A. Carlson; HB Colby Bailey, Sr., Harper Woods; OL Rusty Klaer, Sr., St. Joseph; OL Ace Simonson, Sr., Forest Hills; OL Jim Harris, Sr., Muskegon; OL JJ Hirdes, Sr., Coopersville; WR Elisha Durham, Sr., West Bloomfield; WR Antwon Thomas, Sr., Belleville.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X