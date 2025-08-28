Michigan (MHSAA) Division 1 High School Football Scores and Schedules - August 28-29, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across Division 1 on Thursday, August 28 and Friday, August 29, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Clarkston takes on No. 7 Belleville in an early top-ten showdown and No. 11 Byron Center takes on No. 4 Hudsonville.
Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 1 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 8 Clarkston taking on No. 7 Belleville at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 6 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Central Catholic. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
