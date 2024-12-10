Orchard Lake St. Mary's Darrin Jones Jr. voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Jones wins for the week of November 25 - December 1
After a week of fan voting, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Darrin Jones Jr. is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Darrin Jones Jr, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Senior running back had a big performance as Orchard Lake St. Mary’s captured the Division 2 state championship after defeating Byron Center, 35-19. Jones Jr rushed for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns.
