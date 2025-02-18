High School

Oxford's Jake Champagne voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Champagne wins for the week of February 3 - 9

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, Oxford's Jake Champagne is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Jake Champagne, Oxford

Senior guard Jake Champagne set Oxford’s school record for points scored in a game as he dropped 45 points in Oxford’s 79-67 double overtime win over Lake Orion. 

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

