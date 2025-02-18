Oxford's Jake Champagne voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Champagne wins for the week of February 3 - 9
After a week of fan voting, Oxford's Jake Champagne is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Jake Champagne, Oxford
Senior guard Jake Champagne set Oxford’s school record for points scored in a game as he dropped 45 points in Oxford’s 79-67 double overtime win over Lake Orion.
Published