Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
After a week of no top-25 matchups in Michigan high school football, most of the top teams in the state took care of business in Week 6.
But this week, we have two top-25 matchups. No. 3 Dakota (6-0) plays No. 12 Eisenhower (5-1), and No. 11 Clarkston (4-2) plays No. 15 Lake Orion (4-2).
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Belleville (6-0)
The Tigers took down John Glenn by a score of 42-15 on Friday. Belleville forced John Glenn into four turnovers and held it to 5 of 12 on third down. The Tigers will host Wayne Memorial next on October 11.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (6-0)
The Shamrocks defeated Brother Rice 37-14 on Friday. Catholic Central has scored at least 27 points in each of its last four games. The Shamrocks are set to take on St. John’s Jesuit (OH) next.
3. Macomb Dakota (6-0)
The Cougars took care of Romeo by a score of 42-7 on Friday. Dakota has outscored opponents 222-49 this season. The Cougars will visit Utica Eisenhower next, and it could be their biggest test of the regular season.
4. Saline (3-3)
Saline took apart Temperance Bedford on Friday by a score of 48-3. The Hornets forfeited their first three wins after it was discovered they had an ineligible player in the lineup. Saline is set to play Ypsilanti Lincoln next on October 11.
5. Detroit King (5-1)
The Crusaders dismantled Detroit Southeastern 63-0 on Friday. King has now won its last two games by a combined score of 102-0. The Crusaders will visit East English Village Prep next.
6. Davison (5-1)
Davison came out on top against East Lansing by a score of 35-10. The Cardinals have scored 230 points so far this season. Davison is set to visit Carman-Ainsworth next on October 11.
7. Groves (6-0)
Groves destroyed South Lyon with a 35-0 win on Friday. The Falcons have allowed just 52 points through their six games. Groves will host Southfield A&T next on October 10.
8. Mona Shores (6-0)
Mona Shores took down Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern by a score of 33-7. The Sailors put up 363 yards on the ground, compared to 143 total yards for Forest Hills Northern. Mona Shores is set to play Grand Rapids Union next.
9. De La Salle (3-2)
De La Salle had a bye week, and it's coming off a 31-14 loss to Detroit Catholic Central. The Pilots will try to get back on track on October 11 when Brother Rice comes to town.
10. DeWitt (6-0)
DeWitt demolished Holt 64-0 on Friday. The Panthers have scored a whopping 362 points so far this season. DeWitt will visit Grand Ledge next on October 11.
11. Clarkston (4-2)
The Wolves topped Troy Athens with a score of 36-7. Clarkston has scored at least 35 points in back-to-back games after losing to Rochester Adams on September 20. The Wolves are set to visit Lake Orion next.
12. Eisenhower (5-1)
Eisenhower took its first loss of the season on Friday as it fell to Chippewa Valley 34-31. It was the first game in which the Eagles allowed more than 16 points in a game. Eisenhower will try to get back into the win column against Macomb Dakota on October 11.
13. Cass Tech (4-2)
Cass Tech destroyed Renaissance 56-0 on Friday. The Technicians have outscored opponents 187-9 in their four wins this season. Cass Tech will host Detroit Western International next on October 10.
14. Howell (6-0)
Howell came out on top against Hartland with a 44-30 victory. It was the first time in which the Highlanders allowed more than 17 points. Howell is set to visit Novi next.
15. Lake Orion (4-2)
Lake Orion fell to West Bloomfield 49-41 on Friday. The Dragons have now lost two of their last three games. Lake Orion is set to visit Clarkston next on October 11.
16. Byron Center (5-1)
Byron Center got the victory against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer by a score of 42-28. The Bulldogs have scored a combined 90 points in their last two games. Byron Center visits Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern next on October 11.
17. Rochester Adams (4-2)
Rochester Adams fell to Oxford by a score of 18-17 on Friday. It was the least amount of points scored in a game this season for the Highlanders, and they’ve now lost two games in a row. Rochester Adams is set to play Stoney Creek next on October 11.
18. Oxford (4-2)
Oxford took down Rochester Adams 18-17 on Friday. The Wildcats have been able to pull out multiple close games against top teams this season. Oxford visits West Bloomfield next on October 10.
19. Zeeland West (5-1)
The Dux got back in the win column with a 28-7 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Zeeland West was coming off a 20-8 loss to Unity Christian. The Dux will host Wyoming next.
20. Walled Lake Western (6-0)
Walled Lake Western defeated South Lyon East 56-21 on Friday. The Warriors have scored 325 points this season. Walled Lake Western will host Milford next on October 10.
21. Hudsonville (5-1)
Hudsonville demolished Grand Haven 59-14 on Friday. The Eagles haven’t allowed a team to score more than 21 points against them all season. Hudsonville will host Grandville next.
22. Unity Christian (6-0)
Unity took apart Wyoming 46-14 on Friday. The Crusaders have scored at least 43 points in four of their six games this season. Unity is set to host Grand Rapids South Christian next on October 11.
23. St. Mary’s Prep (4-2)
St. Mary’s Prep took care of Detroit Country Day by a score of 48-0. The Eaglets have scored at least 47 points in all four of their wins this season. The Eaglets will visit Central Catholic (OH) next on October 11.
24. Rockford (4-2)
Rockford defeated Caledonia 34-14 on Friday. The Rams had lost their previous two games by a combined eight points. Rockford is set to visit West Ottawa next on October 11.
25. Grosse Pointe South (6-0)
The Blue Devils destroyed L’Anse Creuse North 55-0. Grosse Pointe South has outscored opponents 229-44 this season. The Blue Devils will visit Lakeview next on October 11.