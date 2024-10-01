Saline high school football forfeits three wins
Saline high school football will forfeit its first three games of the season after it self-reported residency violations to the MHSAA, according to multiple news outlets.
The press release indicated a failure to establish residency and allegations of residency fraud. The Hornets will forfeit wins against Brighton, Dexter and Ann Arbor Pioneer.
In a press release, MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said, "Saline has been a model MHSAA member school for many years. We appreciate and respect how this matter was handled, and Saline is handling this unfortunate situation by the rules and with the highest level of integrity.”
"This unfortunate situation is not the fault of any individual student, the team, or the coaching staff. I apologize to our student-athletes and coaching staff who must bear the burden of these infractions and subsequent forfeitures. We want all our student-athletes to continue to have great success in the classroom and in their athletic pursuits," SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch said via the press release.
MLive reported that athletic director Ashley Manta said head coach Kyle Short had no involvement.
“It is important to clarify that coach Short had no involvement in the circumstances that led to these infractions.
“We fully support coach (Short) as he continues to positively impact our student-athletes both on and off the field. In spite of setbacks, we are proud of the students who have demonstrated resilience and integrity throughout the season and look forward to their continued success.”
Saline is ranked No. 4 in High School on SI's Michigan top 25 rankings. The Hornets were 5-0 on the season, and their wins against Monroe and Ann Arbor Huron will stand. Saline plays Bedford on Friday.
