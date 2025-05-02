Vote: Who is the top infielder in the 2025 Michigan high school softball season?
The 2025 Michigan high school softball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We started with outfielders, and now we're on to infielders. Pitchers will be next. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Voting will close on May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Ariel Krueger, Sr., Woodhaven
Krueger will play at Duke next season. She hit .480 with 37 RBIs last season.
Marisa Merz, Sr., Milford
Merz had 15 home runs last season. The third baseman is committed to Oakland University.
Kiley Carr, Sr., Allen Park
Carr plays shortstop, and she is committed to Michigan. She hit .557 last season with 41 RBIs.
Tessa Heffelbower, Jr., Hudsonville
A shortstop, Heffelbower made the MHSSCA Division 1 First Team in 2024. She is committed to Michigan State.
Charlie Lambert, Sr., Farmington Hills Mercy
Lambert is a significant reason why Farmington Hills Mercy is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 Michigan high school softball. She had a .482 batting average through 10 games this season.
Kate Stephens, Sr., Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Stephens is committed to Maryland, and she hit .564 as a junior.
Chloe Bruman, Sr., Imlay City
Bruman is both a shortstop and outfielder, and she was voted the top infielder two years ago.
Izzy Nooe, Sr., South Lyon
Nooe had 16 doubles and 37 RBIs in 2024. She is committed to play basketball at Bethel University.
Ella Stoney, Jr., Midland Dow
The second baseman set multiple Dow records last season, and she made the MHSSCA Division 1 All-State team.
Meg Kowalyk, Sr., Farmington Hills Mercy
Kawalyk is a third baseman who had a .455 batting average to start the season. She is committed to Adrian College.
Taryn Craven, Sr., Fenton
Craven was named to the MHSSCA Division 1 All-State team in 2024. She is committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Kylie Greene, Jr., Farmington
Greene was on the MHSSCA Division 1 All-State team in 2024 last season. She is committed to Northwood University.
Avery Mack, Jr., Flat Rock
Mack had 38 RBIs last season, according to MLive.com. She’s batting cleanup for Flat Rock this season.
Nathalie Hagle, Sr., White Lake Lakeland
Hagle is a catcher who had 55 hits on a .468 average last season. She helped White Lake Lakeland win a Regional title last season.
Kylee Hoebeke, Sr., Thornapple Kellogg
Hoebeke was an MHSSCA Division 2 Honorable Mention last season, and she was on the OK Gold All-Conference team. She is committed to Grand Valley State.
Jurnee Ross, Sr., Sparta
Ross had a .492 average last season for Sparta. She played second base and amassed 59 hits and 28 RBIs.
Brynn Taliercio, Sr., Lakeland
One of the best first baseman in the state, Taliercio is committed to Grand Valley State University. She made the MHSSCA Division 1 All-State team in 2024.
Sarah Giroux, Jr., Flat Rock
Giroux hit .471 last season to be an honorable mention in MLive’s 2024 Detroit Metro Dream Team.
Sydney Hastings, Sr., Saline
The catcher is committed to Michigan. In the opening ten games, Hastings had six home runs and 22 RBIs, according to The Detroit News.
Kaydee Absher, Jr., Chelsea
Absher is hitting .591 this season so far this season, and she is committed to Toledo.
Leila Daniels, Sr., Milan
Daniels is the Milan single-season record holder for home runs with 14 last season. She also had a batting average of .511 last season. She is committed to Bradley.
Mallory Hool, Sr., Allen Park
Hool has played both catcher and third base, and she is committed to Oakland University. Hool had a .430 batting average last year.
Kiley Phelan, Jr., Dakota
Phelan, a third baseman, had eight RBIs this past weekend in games against Chippewa Valley, Richmond and Grand Blanc. She is committed to Central Michigan.
