Vote: Who is the top pitcher in 2025 Michigan high school softball season?

Lake Orion's Rylee Limberger pitches during the Division 1 softball state semifinal on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Michigan State University's Secchia Stadium.
The 2025 Michigan high school softball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We started with outfielders, moved to infielders, and now we're on to pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Voting will close on May 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Who is the top pitcher in 2025 Michigan high school softball season?

Rylee Limberger, Sr., Lake Orion

Limberger led Lake Orion to the Division 1 championship game last season. She had a 2.15 ERA and a 24-6 record. She also had 35 RBIs. Limberger is committed to Kennesaw State.

Jessica Nelson, Sr., Dearborn Divine Child

An MHSSCA Division 2 Honorable Mention last season, Nelson had 230 strikeouts. She also added 50 RBIs at the plate. She is committed to Oakland University. 

Jadalyn Lopez, Sr., Lake Orion

Lopez is also a top infielder, and she had a 14-0 record and a 2.15 ERA. She is committed to Aquinas College. 

Kaitlyn Pallozzi, Sr., Farmington Hills Mercy

Pallozzi recently had 33 strikeouts in 12 innings during a doubleheader against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. She had a 0.54 ERA entering her senior season. She is committed to Alabama. 

Clara Groen, Jr., Plymouth Christian Academy

As of May 1, Groen had 50 innings pitched, 83 strikeouts with a 1.12 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

Mary Gugala, Jr., Northville

Gugala was on the KLAA All-Conference team last season. In her sophomore season, she had 189 innings pitched and 241 strikeouts.

Shannon McAuliffe, Jr., Salem

McAuliffe was an Honorable Mention on the 2024 MHSSCA Division 1 team. She has 33 innings pitched and 70 strikeouts so far this season. She is committed to Ave Maria.  

Natilee Pridemore, Sr., Woodhaven

Pridemore made the 2024 MHSSCA Division 1 list as an Honorable Mention. In 2024, Pridemore had 115.1 innings pitched, 104 strikeouts to three walks and a 1.69 ERA. She is committed to Lawrence Tech. 

Makenzie Cammenga, Sr., Unity Christian

She had a 31-4 record last season. She also had a 1.13 ERA and 305 strikeouts in 197 innings. Through the first four games, she started with 26 strikeouts in 19 innings and 0.76 ERA, according to MLive.

She is committed to Saginaw Valley State University.

Kianna Vork, Sr., Hamilton 

Vork had a 14-4 record with a 2.47 ERA and 126 strikeouts last season. She is also a threat in the batter’s box, and he had a .540 batting average.

Melody Filipiak, Sr., Allen Park

Filipiak made the 2024 MHSSCA Division 1 list as an Honorable Mention. She is committed to Madonna University.

Savannah Schultz, Sr., Grand Blanc

Schultz was a 2024 Division 1 MHSSCA Honorable Mention. She had 13 strikeouts in the district championship last season. 

Lyla Turmell, Jr., Walled Lake Northern

Turmell has been an MHSSCA Division 1 Honorable Mention for two straight seasons for Walled Lake Northern. 

Olivia Forrest, Jr., Hartland

Forrest was a 2024 Division 1 MHSSCA Honorable Mention. 

Lorelei Chciuk, Grand Haven

Earlier this season, Chciuk threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a win against East Kentwood. She is committed to Saginaw Valley State University.

