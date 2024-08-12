Top 25 Minnesota high school football preseason rankings (8/12/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season begins today as teams are now allowed to practice, and the first games begin on August 29.
The 2023 season had two new champions at the top two MSHSL classifications. Centennial won the Class 6A title, and Chanhassen won the Class 5A title. Both those schools begin the season in High School on SI's initial top 25 Minnesota high school football preseason rankings.
Edina begins the season as the top team in the state with a slew of top players returning from a team that fell to Centennial in the Class 6A Prep Bowl by one point.
Here is the SBLive/High School on SI preseason Power 25:
1. Edina
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. Eagan
Ranking rationale: Edina was a point away from pulling off one of the more surprising big-school Prep Bowl championships in recent memory.
After a 1-3 start to the season (two coming to top-10 teams), the Hornets rallied to win eight straight games spanning the regular season into the postseason. Edina made a run to U.S. Bank Stadium to make the state semifinals for the first time since 1978. That’s where it got revenge of a three-touchdown week 2 loss to then-No. 1 Eden Prairie by winning by three touchdowns in the return matchup.
Edina graduated 25 seniors, including AP all-state first team free safety Owen Kemper and second-team running back John Warpinski.
The cupboard is far from bare for head coach Jason Potts. He brings back a pair of three-star senior recruits in 6-foot-3, 215-pound TE/H Meyer Swinney, who will be playing at University of California, Berkeley, and 6-foot, 160-pound CB Trillion Sorrell (South Dakota State). Also back is one of the top junior quarterbacks, 6-foot-5, 205-pounder Mason West, who’s already receiving MAC offers.
2. Maple Grove
Next game: Aug. 29 at Osseo
Ranking rationale: After winning the Class 6A title two years ago, Maple Grove had another successful season in 2023 despite replacing a lot of key components.
With six Division-I prospects on the roster and 17 returning starters, Maple Grove could be on its way back to U.S. Bank Stadium under new head coach Adam Spurrell. He’s been on the staff as an assistant for nearly two decades. In the offseason, Spurrell won the Butch Nash Award as the state’s top assistant coach.
Maple Grove is loaded with size in the trenches. It starts with 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL Michael Wagner. The three-star recruit is committed to North Dakota. Plenty of skill players return, including junior QB Kaden Harney, RB Charles Langama and WR/RB/S Dylan Vokal.
Defensively, the team’s top total tackler (79) is back in senior TE/LB Jacob Wrbanek.
This team seems to have all the pieces and returning experience to climb to No. 1.
3. Eden Prairie
Next game: Aug. 29 at Buffalo
Ranking rationale:
Eden Prairie looked like the best team in the state for most of the 2023 season That’s par for the course from a Mike Grant-coached team. Last year, Eden Prairie went 8-0 in the regular season with every win coming by two touchdowns or more.
This year, there will be a new quarterback, though that isn’t life or death at a run-heavy program like this. That’s especially true with Elijah Rumph back in the fold. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a team captain and three-star recruit fetching Division I offers after nearly rushing for 800 yards at 5.8 yards per carry. He’s one of the headliners leading a group that will look to overcome the loss to graduation of five AP all-state players.
4. Lakeville South
Next game: Aug. 29 at Wayzata
Ranking rationale: Ben Burk has built Lakeville South into a power running machine over the past several years. Expect more of the same out of the Cougars in 2024 with their top rusher back in the fold.
Connor Cade piled up 1,327 yards on 9.2 per carry with 21 touchdowns. The versatile athlete can also play from the slot where he recorded a lot of his 178 receiving yards on just 14 catches. The man throwing or handing off to Cade is also back, too. Senior Gaven Dean combined for over 1,000 yards passing and rushing last year with 13 touchdowns.
You know Lakeville South is a top program when a 10-2 record and loss in the 6A semifinals (20-13 to eventual champ Centennial) feels like a disappointing season. Expect the Cougs to be hungry to make it back to the Prep Bowl.
5. Lakeville North
Next game: Aug. vs. No. 6 Stillwater
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North averaged a healthy 31 points per game last season but sputtered when it faced top defenses. The Panthers return a lot of offensive weapons from 2023 that could allow them to make a leap.
It starts with 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior QB Riley Grossman. The University of Minnesota, Duluth commit finished 82-for-137 with 1,178 yards and posted a robust 17/5 touchdown to interception ratio. His top weapons are back in senior WR Lane Johnson, a talented multi-sport athlete in lacrosse who hauled in 21 catches for 407 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as senior 225-pound tight end Sebastyen Fries, who’s committed to South Dakota State.
North’s defense is always stingy. It held foes to 14 points per game in the Panthers’ 9-2 season in 2023. They were felled by Eden Prairie in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Senior Ayden Forsgren is a 6-foot, 185-pound senior WR/DB who is another asset on both sides of the ball.
6. Stillwater
Next game: Aug. 29 at No. 5 Lakeville North
Head coach Beau LaBore and the Ponies have been excellent the past couple seasons. The Ponies are back-to-back district champs, winning the Metro Maroon in ‘22 and the Metro East in ‘23.
Despite 32 seniors graduating, there’s enough in the cupboard to think the red and black could be in for another good year. On offense, they get two more years out of their top running back and quarterback from last year. Signal caller Nick Kinsey went 164-for-285 (57.5%) with 2,268 yards and a lofty 24/4 touchdown to interception ratio. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound QB’s top two targets, Tanner Schmidt (847 yards, 12 TD) and Joseph Hoheisel (776 yards, 8 TD), have graduated, but there’s a new threat in town.
The team graduated its defensive MVP, DT Bryce Rosewicz, but two of its top three tackles are back in senior LB John Karkula (85 total tackles, 2 INT, 2 sacks) and senior LB Cal Nitti (72 total tackles). Also back is the team’s top ball hawk in senior DB Henry Zollar (3 INT).
7. Shakopee
Next game: Aug. 30 vs. Hopkins
Ranking rationale: While Shakopee was unable to qualify for the state tournament for the fifth straight year, the Sabers still had a successful 2023 season.
Shakopee posted a 6-4 record playing an incredibly tough schedule. It picked up two wins against Power 25 teams and lost all four of its games to teams who spent time in the top 10.
Head coach Ray Betton’s squad only graduated 23 seniors, which isn’t too high of a number in Class 6A. There is a wealth of returning talent, starting with senior Trey Boyd. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive guard is a 3-star prospect who’s Northwestern bound.
The schedule features the same opponents as last year, but Shakopee could find itself on the winning side more often in 2024.
8. Centennial
Next game: Aug. 29 at Coon Rapids
Ranking rationale: Centennial was not afraid to win ugly in 2023. A 9-0 win over Rosemount in the regular season epitomized this.
Don’t get it wrong, the Cougars' offense could score. They averaged 31.8 points per game. It was their defense that was the headliner, holding teams to just 13.8 points per game to rank atop in Class 6A an eventually win the Prep Bowl.
Can Centennial keep up this success? It’ll have to do so without its SBLive all-state second team DL Marcus Whiting, who was one of 33 graduates on the roster. Another key loss is quarterback Daylen Cummings, who passed for over 1,000 yards and rushed for nearly 700.
The team’s top rusher, Maverick Harper, also departs after racking up nearly 1,400 yards. The team’s top receivers in Josh Lee and Ty Burgoon, who combined for just shy of 800 yards, are also out.
Head coach Mike Diggins has gotten his team to the state tournament the last two years. He’ll have a lot of new faces to work with in 2024, but he deserves the benefit of the doubt to keep Centennial competitive once again.
9. Minnetonka
Next game: Aug. 29 at White Bear Lake
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka had to be wondering what could have been. The Skippers started 5-0 in 2023 with several impressive wins. They had a tough time offensively after star senior quarterback Milos Spasojevic went down in Week 4.
Minnetonka lost three of its last five games, including a 13-10 upset to East Ridge in the second round of the Class 6A tournament.
Head coach Mark Esch will have to hit the reset button in some ways with Spasojevic now at St. Thomas and 44 other seniors walking out the door.
There are a few key returners starting with the team’s defensive MVP DB Malachi Boadi-Aboagye, who’s committed to St. Thomas. Another is a South Dakota commit and senior LB Dylan Hudgens. Senior DL Aidan Becker is headed to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
If the offense can find traction, watch out.
10. Rosemount
Next game: Aug. 29 at Eastview
Ranking rationale: Rosemount flashed at times that it could play with anyone in 2023 while also showing susceptibility to lose a head scratcher.
Rosemount is coming off a Class 6A state quarterfinals appearance where it fell 24-0 to eventual state champion Centennial. The year prior, the Irish were in the Prep Bowl.
Head coach Jeff Erdmann’s team graduated 35 seniors from last season, led by S Will Peroutka, who was an AP all-state second team selection.
11. Chanhassen
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. Elk River
Ranking rationale: Oh, what a year it was for Chanhassen. The west metro squad was not only a state entrant for the first time in the program’s 15-year history, but it won the whole thing.
After surviving a gauntlet of a section where it faced the next toughest team in Class 5A and a top-five team in the entire state, Mankato West, in the championship. The Storm won a thriller in the 5A final, ousting St. Thomas Academy 34-31 in the Prep Bowl.
Head coach Cullen Nelson won the Minnesota State Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year honor. He’s been building a solid program for a while now.
Chanhassen graduated 34 seniors, which is a sizeable number for a 5A squad. The offense will have to find a new top receiver and quarterback. The linebacking core looks to be one of the team’s strengths. They’ll look to keep the Storm as a top-10 program.
12. Prior Lake
Next game: Aug. 29 at No. 21 Forest Lake
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake has been one of the more consistent programs in the state in recent memory.
The Lakers have won between four and six games each of the last six years. They split the middle last year going 5-5. Given the difficult schedule head coach Matt Gegenheimer’s team faces year in and year out, that level of consistency is commendable. The Lakers have jumped up and bit some top teams.
Prior Lake graduated 43 seniors last season, which is a healthy number even for 6A. Tough losses include the Lakers’ top linemen. On the defensive side, four-star Jide Abasiri is now playing at USC.
On the offensive side, Aiden Horel is at St. Thomas. They were among a host of players who committed to play at the next level, including QB Caden Wick, who’s at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls.
13. Mankato West
Next game: Aug. 30 at Northfield
Ranking rationale: Mankato West had a good enough team to make it to the Class 5A Prep Bowl for the third straight year. Chanhassen had other plans. The Storm was the only team to beat the Scarlets last year, doing so in the regular season and section championship. Both were one-possession games played in Chanhassen.
Three-year starting quarterback Bart McAninch capped off an illustrious career and is now at Bemidji State. Same goes for his favorite target, Jalen Smith, who’s now at the University of Minnesota.
There’s good returning production in the trenches with linemen Denim Blackstad, Austin Nommensen and Axel Lorenz receiving collegiate interest, along with LB/TE Grady Hatlestad.
There may be some growing pains early on, but Mankato West should have another strong team after last year’s was a mainstay in the top five.
14. Andover
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. No. 16. St. Thomas Academy
Ranking rationale: Andover earns a spot in the Power 25 after a historical 2023 season.
For the first time in school history, the Huskies advanced to the state semifinals. They finished 10-2 on the season with a Northstar West Gold subdistrict championship and a Class 5A, Section 7 title.
Head coach Thomas Develice graduated a healthy senior class consisting of 33 players, several of which are college bound.
Cameron Begalle, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior wide receiver can make whoever’s throwing the ball look good. He was an SBLive first team all-state selection last season after hauling in 74 balls for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns. An SBLive second-teamer, 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker Kaleb Weikel, is also back in the mix.
15. Anoka
Next game: Aug. 29 at Champlin Park
Ranking rationale: Anoka was one of the pleasant surprises of 2023. That success may not be a one-off.
The Tornadoes improved from 1-8 in 2022 to 6-3 last season and return plenty of starters. This current group will be hungry to avenge a 35-28 upset loss in the first round of the Class 6A tournament to East Ridge.
Head coach Bo Wasurick gets senior QB Peyton Podany back at his disposal. Podany finished 169-for-303 (55.8%) passing for 2,194 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His top two pass-catchers are back in seniors Trey Borchers (40 receptions, 723 yards, 6 TD) and Afy Ibekwe (37, 549, 7).
The team’s two co-leaders with 77 total tackles are also back in senior LB Luke DeChene and senior LB Zach Welch. Welch led the team with 10 tackles for loss.
16. St. Thomas Academy
Next game: Aug. 29 at No. 14 Andover
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy annually produces a high-quality program, but in 2023 it nearly did something last season it hadn’t in 48 years: win a state title.
The Cadets were on the doorstep, coming back from 23 points down to beat Alexandria 42-30 in the Class 5A semifinals. Led by 2,000-plus yard rusher Savion Hart, STA had the firepower to keep up with eventual unbeaten state champion Chanhassen in a 34-31 overtime loss.
STA has a knack for restocking talent. It also has several key pieces back. Senior 6-foot-2, 210-pound tight end Chase Young grabbed 21 passes for 450 yards and four scores. The team’s second top returning tackler, DB Charles Probst is back in the mix (55 total tackles), as well as Hank Steveken, who recovered four fumbles and had 46 total tackles. Senior CB Finn Benz, who had three picks and 50 total tackles.
17. Alexandria
Next game: Aug. 29 at Chaska
Ranking rationale: With just 15 seniors graduating from last year’s 11-1 team, there’s a lot of hope for this central Minnesota squad that finished No. 8 in the final Power 25.
Alexandria Area was in the hunt for its first state title in nearly 50 years. The Cardinals were up 23-0 in the first half of the Class 5A semifinals vs. St. Thomas Academy. Much like they rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat defending 5A champ Elk River in the regular season, the rug was pulled out from under them as STA pulled off a stunner to win 42-30.
Senior 6-foot-8 (you read that right), 215-pound QB Chase Thompson is back in the mix. In seven games listed on Mnfootballhub.com, he finished 112-for-186 (60.2%) passing for 1,290 yards.
18. Rogers
Next game: Aug. 29 at Sartell-St. Stephen
Ranking rationale: The Royals made it to the Class 5A state tournament for the third year in a row in 2023.
They’ll have one of the top running backs in the state back in the fold. Kalvin Eull, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior, toted it 284 times for 1,635 yards (5.8 ypc) and 22 touchdowns.
A new signal caller will be in place as Reece Dawson (76-for-125, 1,115 yards, 10/5 TD/INT) is now at St. John’s. He was one of 26 seniors who graduated. SBLive first team all-state DL Wyatt Gilmore is another big loss. He’s now at Oklahoma.
19. Brainerd
Next game: Aug. 30 vs. Mahtomedi
Ranking rationale: Few teams made as big of a statement in the first two weeks of the 2023 season as Brainerd.
Head coach Jason Freed has guided this program to be one of the best north-of-the-metro squads, regardless of class. Brainerd nearly cracked the top 10 in last year’s Power 25 and finished at No. 15.
There will be work to do to replicate that season with the loss of a sizable senior class. Team MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and captain Eli Hoelz is among the four all-district departures. Brainerd finished second in the North Star North to Alexandria.
The Warriors have a great athlete coming back in the form of TE Ty Nelson, who was an all-district honorable mention performer and elite track and field jumper.
20. East Ridge
Next game: Aug. 29 at Park of Cottage Grove
Ranking rationale: East Ridge is looking to build off its postseason momentum from 2023.
After a disappointing 2-6 regular season where the Raptors were on the wrong side of four single-digit games (and another by 13), they got it in gear at just the right time. East Ridge won its Class 6A postseason opener at a ranked Anoka squad, took advantage of a wounded top-10 Minnetonka team on the road, then nearly upset perennial power Lakeville South in a 35-34 neutral field loss in the state quarterfinals.
Replacing 29 seniors, including current Kansas Jayhawk OL Kene Anene, and 2023 SBLive first-team all-state QB Tanner Zolnosky, will be a tough task.
Fortunately, there’s more D-I talent coming down the pike. Senior three-star 6-foot-5, 210-pound TE Kyle Frendt is off to Wyoming next fall.
If East Ridge can develop a new passer to get the ball to Frendt and company, this team could be on the right side of more of those close games and be a consistent Power 25 squad.
21. Forest Lake
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. No. 12 Prior Lake
Ranking rationale: With the help of one of the top juniors in the state, Forest Lake could be a threat once again.
The Rangers have been revitalized under head coach Brad Beeskow, who enters his third season. In 2022, they flipped the script from a 2-7 campaign the year prior to 7-3. Last season, they went 6-4. They couldn’t get past the ceiling of a second-round exit, but some bad luck played into it. Senior quarterback Cole Gerrell, who’s now at Bethel, missed Forest Lake’s second round playoff game against Lakeville North. North prevailed 42-21.
A key piece back in the mix is SBLive first team all-state junior and 6-foot-3, 250-pound DE Howie Johnson. The three-star recruit has already committed to continue wearing the maroon and gold for P.J. Fleck. He was second on the team in total tackles with 80, three behind Rendl.
22. St. Michael-Albertville
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. Blaine
Ranking rationale: Last year was a bit of a roller coaster ride for St. Michael-Albertville.
The Knights are not higher in the preseason Power 25 due to 44 seniors graduating, including seven who will be playing at the next level. Another key loss is one of the top receivers in the state, junior Owen Egge, transferring to Stillwater.
Will Barthel, an all-district quarterback, is another notable loss. He’s now at Bethel.
While top OL Joe Duerr is now at St. John’s, an all-district honorable mention performer, 6-foot, 237-pound Mason Zimmer, can help bolster the trenches.
23. Robbinsdale Armstrong
Next game: Aug. 29 vs. St. Francis
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Armstrong consistently produces high-quality teams.
Armstrong graduated 27 players, most notably athletic DE/LB Langden College, who’s now at North Dakota.
A key piece back is 6-foot-3, 255-pound OL Luke Pappas, who’s committed to University of Minnesota, Duluth. The Falcons begin 2024 near the No. 25 spot they finished at in 2023.
24. Robbinsdale Cooper
Next game: Aug. 30 at Park Center
Ranking rationale: How far can Emmanuel Karmo take the Hawks?
Robbinsdale Cooper’s 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker guided them to a 7-3 record and a Class 5A, Section 5 championship game appearance. He’s back as a senior for a team that will look to make it to the state tournament and get by rival Robbinsdale Armstrong, a Power 25 team for parts of last season that handed Cooper two of its three losses.
The key will be quarterback play after Cooper graduated Cameron Fox, who threw for 1,809 yards and had a 14/9 touchdown to interception ratio en route to making the Minnesota Vikings all-state team.
25. Stewartville
Next game: Aug. 30 vs. Waseca
Ranking rationale: Stewartville, after going 10-1 and advancing to the Class 4A state tournament in 2022, they rolled to a state title in their first year moving down a class in 2023.
The Tigers only graduated 12 seniors from last year’s squad, but almost all of them played an integral part in the success. District MVP QB Ayden Helder graduated after posting a lofty 39/1 touchdown to interception ratio that helped him earn a spot at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.
One of his top targets, TE Blake Miller, is now at Kansas State.
The team does return top pass-catcher, 6-foot-2, 225-pound DB/WR Parker Wangen (42 receptions, 619 yards, 16 TD), a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound DL/TE Caleb Bancroft is committed to University of Minnesota, Duluth.
