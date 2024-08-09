Minnesota high school football 2024 preseason all-state defense
With the 2024 Minnesota high school football season fast approaching, High School on SI compiled the top talent around the state into preseason all-state teams.
The 2024 Minnesota preseason all-state offense was published on Thursday.
The state of Minnesota has many talented players, so these teams represent only a handful of players who will have impactful seasons.
Totino-Grace leads all schools with two players selected on the first team. Brothers Damarius and Deron Russell from Waseca made the first and second team, respectively.
Here is the SBLive/High School on SI 2024 Minnesota preseason all-state defense:
FIRST TEAM
DL: Abu Tarawallie, Sr., Heritage Christian Academy/Providence Academy
Tarawallie was not healthy during his junior season, but when he is healthy, it's easy to see why he’s committed to Minnesota. He attends Heritage Christian Academy but plays for Providence Academy, where his presence will help the Lions strive for a winning record in 2024.
DL: Colin Hansen, Sr., Byron
Hansen was in the opponents’ backfield for the Bears throughout 2023. He played on the end, and at 6-foot-5, he was able to keep tackles at bay while rushing the quarterback.
DL: Theo Thomas, Sr., Totino-Grace
Thomas played at both defensive end and defensive tackle for Totino-Grace last season. Running backs didn’t go far once they got into Thomas’ arms, and few offensive lineman pushed him beyond the line of scrimmage.
DL: Howie Johnson, Jr., Forest Lake
Johnson has been a force since he stepped foot on a varsity field for Forest Lake. He followed a tremendous freshman year with an even better sophomore season. Johnson had 80 total tackles and 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
LB: Emmanuel Karmo, Sr., Robbinsdale Cooper
Karmo can accelerate and meet the ball carrier as well as anyone in the state. He had 10 tackles for loss and 48 total tackles. Karmo can play both outside and inside linebacker for Cooper.
LB: Chase Brixius, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Brixius was everywhere for the Red Knights. He finished 2023 with 157 tackles in 10 games. He also had five sacks, five forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss.
LB: Kaleb Weikel, Sr., Andover
Weikel commands the middle of the field for Andover. He puts himself in the right positions, which is why he had 142 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 2023. He also forced three fumbles and had one interception.
DB: Josiah Young, Sr., Totino-Grace
Young is a cornerback who can run routes with the receiver. Young had a handful of collegiate offers, but he committed to Northern Iowa.
DB: Trillion Sorrell, Sr., Edina
Sorrell had four interceptions in 2023, and he stood out on a talented Edina team. The Hornets’ offense will get attention all season, but Sorrell could lead a talented Edina defense.
DB: Damarius Russell, Sr., Waseca
Damarius Russell is not afraid to utilize his athleticism and dive for a pass break up. He can play safety, and he has fantastic range at the position for the Bluejays. He is committed to South Dakota State.
DB: Brody Miller, Sr., Shakopee
Miller had two interceptions, three forced fumbles, 14 pass break-ups and 44 total tackles last season for Shakopee. Like Damarius Russell, Miller is committed to South Dakota State.
SECOND TEAM
DL: Graysen Schneider, Sr., Stewartville
DL: Josh Wedel, Sr., Chaska
DL: Gavin Walden, Jr., Eden Prairie
DL: Michael Bruggers, Sr., Champlin Park
LB: Ethan Stendel, Sr., Caledonia
LB: Dylan Hudgens, Sr., Minnetonka
LB: Jacob Wrbanek, Sr., Maple Grove
DB: Randy Kweyete, Sr., Park Center
DB: Deron Russell, Jr., Waseca
DB: Owen Thielges, Sr., Moorhead
DB: Evan Kludt, Sr., Alexandria
