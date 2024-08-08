High School

Minnesota high school football 2024 preseason all-state offense

See the top talent in Minnesota entering the 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Edina's Meyer Swinney in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl
Edina's Meyer Swinney in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl / Jeff Lawler

The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is almost here. Schools can start practice on Monday, August 12, which marks the beginning of many breakout seasons.

In anticipation of the 2024 season, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top talent in Minnesota with preseason all-state offense and defense teams. There is lots of talent throughout the state of Minnesota, so these teams represent only a handful of players who will have great seasons in 2024.

The all-defense team will publish on Friday.

There were many difficult decisions, but few tougher than choosing which junior quarterback to place above the other. Stillwater's Nick Kinsey and Edina's Mason West are in line to build on impressive sophomore seasons.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES | MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Here is the SBLive/High School on SI 2024 Minnesota preseason all-state offense:

FIRST TEAM

QB: Nick Kinsey, Jr., Stillwater

Kinsey has the arm talent to make any throw on the field. In 2023, he completed 57 percent of his passes on 28.5 attempts per game, according to stats submitted to MNfootballhub. He had 2,280 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes to four interceptions for the Ponies.

HB: Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove

Langama ran for 9.3 yards per carry and 1,425 yards in 2023 for Maple Grove. He also ran for 21 touchdowns and fumbled only twice. He’ll be an important piece for a Crimson team looking to get back to competing in Class 6A.

HB: Elijah Rumph, Sr., Eden Prairie

Rumph has the potential to have a big breakout this season. He’ll still have to share carries in Eden Prairie’s system, but he led the Eagles in carries last season and ran for 794 yards.

Eden Prairie football Prior Lake football
Eden Prairie's Elijah Rumph is one of the top RBs in Minnesota in 2024 / Jeff Lawler

WR: Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina

Swinney is a great athlete, and at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds he will be the top target for Mason West, arguably the top quarterback in the state. Edina came close to the Class 6A title last season, and Swinney is a significant reason why they have a chance to return to the Prep Bowl.

WR: Cameron Begalle, Sr., Andover

Begalle had an incredible 74 receptions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Andover played without its starting quarterback for much of the season, too. Begalle is in line for a big 2024. He is committed to Minnesota.

TE: Kyle Fendt, Sr., East Ridge

Frendt was one of the top big-play threats in the state last season for East Ridge. He averaged 17 yards per catch on 47 catches and four touchdowns. He can win any jump ball thrown his way.

OL: Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee

Boyd is incredibly mobile in his 6-foot-4, 270 pound frame. He played both right and left tackle throughout the 2023 season for Shakopee. He is committed to Northwestern. 

OL: Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo

Babatz is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and plays both tackle and guard. He played for Buffalo on the left side in 2023.

OL: Andrew Trout, Jr., Rocori

Trout was often the best player on the field as just a sophomore. for Rocori. He’s got the necessary size to dominate defensive lineman. He earned scholarship offers from multiple Division I universities, but Trout chose to commit to Minnesota.

OL: Owen Linder, Jr., Chanhassen

Another junior, Linder played as a guard for the Storm on offense. He helped the Storm win a Class 5A title with a dominant rushing game, and his efforts earned him offers from Iowa, Arkansas, Purdue and Kansas State, among others.

OL: Gavin Wang, Sr., Annandale

Wang helped Annandale reach the Class 3A Prep Bowl in 2023. Wang is 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, and is a prolific offensive lineman. He was also a strong edge defender for the Cardinals.

SECOND TEAM

QB: Mason West, Jr., Edina

HB:  Connor Cade, Sr., Lakeville South

HB: Elijah Johnson, Sr., Fairmont

WR: Luke Emmerich, Sr., Monticello

WR: Nolan Ginskey, Sr., Owatonna

TE: Nathan Hromadka, Sr., Maple Grove

OL: Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove

OL: Cooper Mansfield, Sr., Elk River

OL: Jake Allex, Sr., Marshall

OL: Isaiah Campbell, Sr., Elk River

OL: Sam Ruid, Sr., St. Francis

Edina high school football's Mason West Minnesota high school football
Mason West throws a pass in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl / Jeff Lawler

