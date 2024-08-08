Minnesota high school football 2024 preseason all-state offense
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is almost here. Schools can start practice on Monday, August 12, which marks the beginning of many breakout seasons.
In anticipation of the 2024 season, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top talent in Minnesota with preseason all-state offense and defense teams. There is lots of talent throughout the state of Minnesota, so these teams represent only a handful of players who will have great seasons in 2024.
The all-defense team will publish on Friday.
There were many difficult decisions, but few tougher than choosing which junior quarterback to place above the other. Stillwater's Nick Kinsey and Edina's Mason West are in line to build on impressive sophomore seasons.
Here is the SBLive/High School on SI 2024 Minnesota preseason all-state offense:
FIRST TEAM
QB: Nick Kinsey, Jr., Stillwater
Kinsey has the arm talent to make any throw on the field. In 2023, he completed 57 percent of his passes on 28.5 attempts per game, according to stats submitted to MNfootballhub. He had 2,280 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes to four interceptions for the Ponies.
HB: Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove
Langama ran for 9.3 yards per carry and 1,425 yards in 2023 for Maple Grove. He also ran for 21 touchdowns and fumbled only twice. He’ll be an important piece for a Crimson team looking to get back to competing in Class 6A.
HB: Elijah Rumph, Sr., Eden Prairie
Rumph has the potential to have a big breakout this season. He’ll still have to share carries in Eden Prairie’s system, but he led the Eagles in carries last season and ran for 794 yards.
WR: Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina
Swinney is a great athlete, and at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds he will be the top target for Mason West, arguably the top quarterback in the state. Edina came close to the Class 6A title last season, and Swinney is a significant reason why they have a chance to return to the Prep Bowl.
WR: Cameron Begalle, Sr., Andover
Begalle had an incredible 74 receptions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Andover played without its starting quarterback for much of the season, too. Begalle is in line for a big 2024. He is committed to Minnesota.
TE: Kyle Fendt, Sr., East Ridge
Frendt was one of the top big-play threats in the state last season for East Ridge. He averaged 17 yards per catch on 47 catches and four touchdowns. He can win any jump ball thrown his way.
OL: Trey Boyd, Sr., Shakopee
Boyd is incredibly mobile in his 6-foot-4, 270 pound frame. He played both right and left tackle throughout the 2023 season for Shakopee. He is committed to Northwestern.
OL: Ryan Babatz, Sr., Buffalo
Babatz is 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and plays both tackle and guard. He played for Buffalo on the left side in 2023.
OL: Andrew Trout, Jr., Rocori
Trout was often the best player on the field as just a sophomore. for Rocori. He’s got the necessary size to dominate defensive lineman. He earned scholarship offers from multiple Division I universities, but Trout chose to commit to Minnesota.
OL: Owen Linder, Jr., Chanhassen
Another junior, Linder played as a guard for the Storm on offense. He helped the Storm win a Class 5A title with a dominant rushing game, and his efforts earned him offers from Iowa, Arkansas, Purdue and Kansas State, among others.
OL: Gavin Wang, Sr., Annandale
Wang helped Annandale reach the Class 3A Prep Bowl in 2023. Wang is 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, and is a prolific offensive lineman. He was also a strong edge defender for the Cardinals.
SECOND TEAM
QB: Mason West, Jr., Edina
HB: Connor Cade, Sr., Lakeville South
HB: Elijah Johnson, Sr., Fairmont
WR: Luke Emmerich, Sr., Monticello
WR: Nolan Ginskey, Sr., Owatonna
TE: Nathan Hromadka, Sr., Maple Grove
OL: Michael Wagner, Sr., Maple Grove
OL: Cooper Mansfield, Sr., Elk River
OL: Jake Allex, Sr., Marshall
OL: Isaiah Campbell, Sr., Elk River
OL: Sam Ruid, Sr., St. Francis
