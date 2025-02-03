Chanhassen/Chaska's Evie Lundeen voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

High School

After a week of fan voting, Chanhassen/Chaska's Evie Lundeen is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.


Evie Lundeen, Chanhassen/Chaska

Lundeen scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime against Minneapolis. As of Febuary 3, Lundeen leads the team in both goals and assists with 13.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

