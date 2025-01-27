Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Grady Dimberio, Rock Ridge
Dimberio led the way last week for a Rock Ridge team that continues to impress. The senior had two four point performances against Brainerd and Forest Lake to help the Wolverines take both games.
Chase Klute, Eden Prairie
Klute continues to be a goal scorer for an Eagle team that at times has struggled to put the puck in the back of the net. Last week the senior had an assist against Minnetonka before scoring two goals against Hibbing/Chisholm to help them win on the outdoor sheet.
Keaton Weis, Rogers
It was Weis turn to show out as the prolific Royals offense had yet another hot week. The senior tallied eight total points in two games, including a four goal showing against Centennial.
Gabe Perron, Holy Angels
Perron had success in and out of the state last weekend. The junior had two points against Wayzata before crossing the border and putting up five points against Hudson.
Blake Schultz, River Lakes
Schultz continued his stellar season last week with another impressive performance, this time against Becker/Big Lake, where the senior had four goals and an assist in a 7-4 win.
Evie Lundeen, Chanhassen/Chaska
Lundeen scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime against Minneapolis on Saturday.
Grace Kemp, Cretin Derham-Hall
Kemp posted not one but two shutouts last week for the Raiders. The junior stopped all 27 against Blake and followed that up stopping all 20 shots against Park of Cottage Grove.
Bella Prosser, Maple Grove
Prosser was a brick wall in between the pipes for Maple Grove. The sophomore posted two shutouts in a row against Blaine and Osseo/Park Center to help the Crimson improve to 14-6-3 on the season.
Nina Thorson, North Shore
Thorson continued her stellar senior season campaign last week with two strong performances – posting two hat tricks against Pine City Area and Hibbing/Chisholm.
Mason Witt, Alexandria
Witt helped the Cardinals get a huge win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s over the weekend, dropping 25 points in their 83-80 win over the Red Knights.
JJ Semanko, Hopkins
Semanko scored 25 points to help Hopkins take down DeLaSalle.
Jojo Mitchell, Cretin Derham-Hall
Mitchell had a trio of good performances for a Raider team that stayed unbeaten another week. The senior had 32 points against Stillwater, 21 against Forest Lake, and 29 points versus Edina.
Nolen Anderson, Wayzata
Anderson led the way alongside Christian Wiggins to help Wayzta upset section rival Hopkins, scoring 28 points in the Trojans 93-80 win.
Mya Moore, Orono
Moore did all she could against Chaska, scoring 36 points in a 81-76 loss to the Hawks.
Bre Knight, Cambridge-Isanti
Knight posted two strong outings to lead Cambridge-Isanti to two wins last week, scoring 29 points against Big Lake and 36 points against Zimmerman.
