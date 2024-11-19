Dassel-Cokato's Caleb Smock voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

High School

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Dassel-Cokato's Caleb Smock is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Caleb Smock, Dassel-Cokato

Smoke scored every touchdown for Dassel-Cokato on Saturday. The senior scored four touchdowns--including the game-winner--to lead the Chargers past Fairmont 29-28.

